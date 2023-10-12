Sheriff's New Downtown Patrol End Vehicle Pursuit With PIT Maneuver

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assigned to the new downtown area special patrol initiative sprang into action on Thursday, eventually capturing Eric Johnson.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., deputies observed a vehicle driving erratically near the 1200 block of Market Street. A traffic stop was attempted due to the suspect coming dangerously close to pedestrians who were in the crosswalk.

The vehicle kept driving and a pursuit ensued, the suspect continued to drive erratically as though they were intoxicated. Two more HCSO patrol units joined the pursuit as the chase led down Holtzclaw and McCallie avenues. Due to the suspect driving in such a reckless manner, an attempt was made to box the suspect in.

Johnson attempted to ram into one of the deputy’s vehicles and, while swerving, hit another HCSO patrol vehicle, without stopping. The pursuit continued and Johnson began driving into the opposing lane of traffic. Shortly after this, one of the HCSO deputies was able to successfully conduct a PIT maneuver on the trailer that Johnson was pulling, causing their vehicle to leave the roadway and come to a stop.

Johnson was apprehended without further incident and taken into custody. EMS was called to evaluate Johnson for any potential injuries, and after being cleared was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Johnson is charged with the following: