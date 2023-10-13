Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKINS, KARA LEE
2630 CARR ST CHATTAOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM
4278 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
ESCAPE
BAKER, HOLLY
1644 LITTLE CREEK TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE
17021 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHASE, JACOB CODY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
CRUM, KEITH LEE
980 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON
1811 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOWNIE, TRAVIS DEWAYNE
1219 PARKFORREST DRIVE FORTOTHRT, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA
3216 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FORCE, SARA NICOLE
309 PATANA DR WHITE HOUSE, 37188
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
2005 MAPLES HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER DON
4113 DORRIS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, SHARON D
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE
1508 A KARWILL LNAPT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT CHILD ABUSE NEGLEC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (AGGGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
GRUBB, BRANDI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
HARP, MICAH WARREN
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, CORDAJ A CHARDEE
9347 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEFFEW, STACEY ANN
10280 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LEVI, JEREMY HARDEN
723 RETRO HUGHES RD SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS
9209 HUNTERS BEND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
MARLER, MIRANDA LYNN
2060 HAMILL ROAD HIXON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCAULEY, KAWON
1713 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MILLER, TERRY GLENN
2235 YOUNG RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
MORRIS, STACY LYNN
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
NAVARRO, ADRIAN
1406 SUNNYFIELD EAST RIDGE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROGERS, BOBBY DALE
1 11TH ST APT 1015 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROGERS, CASEY LAVENDAR
210 WESTSIDE DR NW UNIT C CLEVELAND, 373113496
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, SHANE EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
320 LAUREN CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SWAFFRD, MARY FRANCES
766 MILLION ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102177
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
14417 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA
3424 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
1100 LA SALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
