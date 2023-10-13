Latest Headlines

  • Friday, October 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, KARA LEE 
2630 CARR ST CHATTAOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM 
4278 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
ESCAPE

BAKER, HOLLY 
1644 LITTLE CREEK TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR 
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE 
17021 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHASE, JACOB CODY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

CRUM, KEITH LEE 
980 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON 
1811 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042509 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOWNIE, TRAVIS DEWAYNE 
1219 PARKFORREST DRIVE FORTOTHRT, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA 
3216 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FORCE, SARA NICOLE 
309 PATANA DR WHITE HOUSE, 37188 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON 
2005 MAPLES HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE 
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

GREEN, CHRISTOPHER DON 
4113 DORRIS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREEN, SHARON D 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRIFFIN, CRYSTAL LYNETTE 
1508 A KARWILL LNAPT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT CHILD ABUSE NEGLEC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (AGGGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

GRUBB, BRANDI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY

HARP, MICAH WARREN 
727 E 11TH ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE 
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN 
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, CORDAJ A CHARDEE 
9347 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEFFEW, STACEY ANN 
10280 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LEVI, JEREMY HARDEN 
723 RETRO HUGHES RD SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS 
9209 HUNTERS BEND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

MARLER, MIRANDA LYNN 
2060 HAMILL ROAD HIXON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCAULEY, KAWON 
1713 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MILLER, TERRY GLENN 
2235 YOUNG RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

MORRIS, STACY LYNN 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

NAVARRO, ADRIAN 
1406 SUNNYFIELD EAST RIDGE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE 
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROGERS, BOBBY DALE 
1 11TH ST APT 1015 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROGERS, CASEY LAVENDAR 
210 WESTSIDE DR NW UNIT C CLEVELAND, 373113496 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, SHANE EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ANDREW FELTON 
320 LAUREN CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SWAFFRD, MARY FRANCES 
766 MILLION ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ 
131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE 
811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102177 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE 
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

WHITE, TERRI LAYLA 
14417 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JANUARI LAKEITHA 
3424 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE 
1100 LA SALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

