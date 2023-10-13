Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, KARA LEE

2630 CARR ST CHATTAOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM

4278 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

ESCAPE



BAKER, HOLLY

1644 LITTLE CREEK TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE

17021 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHASE, JACOB CODY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



CRUM, KEITH LEE

980 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON

1811 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042509

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOWNIE, TRAVIS DEWAYNE

1219 PARKFORREST DRIVE FORTOTHRT, 30742

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH



FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA

3216 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FORCE, SARA NICOLE

309 PATANA DR WHITE HOUSE, 37188

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON

2005 MAPLES HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

