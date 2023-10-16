Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBERA, APRIL R
32 WOODLAWN DRIVE UNIT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
3374 ADKINS RD Chattanooga, 374191401
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CASTETTER, JEREMY P
8486 GRACIE MAC LN OOLTEWAH, 373635789
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COLLIER, CORDELLE
4787 FOREST WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DONALDSON, ALEXANDRA LEA
2302 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE
1300 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GORE, KELLY LEANN
120 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED/FTA (PETITION TO REV

GUINESS, BETHEA ALINE
2018 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064231
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JENKINS, CHERON DENISE
1965 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LANE, SERENA YOHANNA
2611 EAST 17 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL KEVIN
2606 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE
2417 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
2550 6TH AVE UNIT 169 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILAN, ANGELA
6766 HICKORY CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
618 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

OCHSIE, KYLE
4248 COOLWATER DRIVE COLORADO SPRINGS, 80916
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMON, CIERRA NICHOLE
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
5700 ROPER ST UNIT P5 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T
2213 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BARBERA, APRIL R
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CASTETTER, JEREMY P
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COLLIER, CORDELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GORE, KELLY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED/FTA (PETITION TO REV
GUINESS, BETHEA ALINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/06/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, CHERON DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LANE, SERENA YOHANNA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILAN, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/05/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



