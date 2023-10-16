Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARBERA, APRIL R

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH) BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CASTETTER, JEREMY P

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/15/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) COLLIER, CORDELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GORE, KELLY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED/FTA (PETITION TO REV GUINESS, BETHEA ALINE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/06/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JENKINS, CHERON DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS LANE, SERENA YOHANNA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/03/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MAZARIEGOS, JOSE ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILAN, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/05/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT POTTER, BRIAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOMAS-DIAZ, JAVIER T

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



