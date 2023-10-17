Police Blotter: Neighbors Can't Get Along; 3 Short People In Ski Masks Scare Woman

A disorder was reported between a woman on E. Brainerd Road and her neighbor. The woman was walking her dog through the pool area and heard her neighbor upstairs calling for his cat. The woman took that as the man trying to agitate her dog. She said she called him a litany of choice profanities and called police. Police spoke with the woman and the man. Both said this has been going on for a long time (a year plus). Both feel like the other is the culprit that starts disputes. This disorder was verbal in nature.



* * *

Police were called about a vehicle blocking driveways in the 5600 block of Alabama Avenue. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the vehicle owner. Police had the owner of the vehicle move it so it was not blocking any driveways.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue told police he last saw his vehicle at his home the day before around 10 p.m., and it was left there overnight. When he went out to his vehicle that morning around 10:30 a.m., he discovered the window was broken out on the front passenger side door. No entry was made into the vehicle. There have been no estimates for repairs.

* * *

Police noticed people camping at 101 Riverfront Pkwy. Police explained to them that camping on city property is illegal. They were told not to return for camping purposes.

* * *

Police learned several vehicles were burglarized sometime through the night while parked at the Windbridge Apartment Homes, 1175 Pineville Road. The suspect(s) broke a window to make entry and rummage through the vehicles for items to steal. The following is a list of vehicles that were vandalized and items stolen from the vehicles: *Hyundai Venue (passenger side window)-nothing taken; *Nissan Frontier (passenger side windows)-Home Depot $200 gift card taken; *Subaru Outback (driver side front window)- nothing taken; *Chevrolet Silverado (passenger side front window)-nothing taken; *Ford F150 (passenger side front window)-nothing taken; *Hyundai Elantra (passenger side front window)-Network toner & wallet taken; and *Chevrolet Silverado (passenger side front window)- pouch that contained $2 in coins taken. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Officers were notified by a person of a found wallet in the area of the walking trail at 2600 Chestnut St. Officers retrieved the wallet and turned it into CPD Property for safe keeping. The wallet contained a TN drivers license for a woman.

* * *

A man on Murray Lake Lane told police that his parents have both recently passed away, and the Chevy Impala that is registered to his mother is in his possession. He said that both his parents had agreed for him to take the vehicle, prior to their passing. He said that now his nephew is attempting to try and take the vehicle and has expressed that he will be reporting the vehicle stolen so that he will be arrested when found in possession of the vehicle. Police explained to the man that only the owner of the vehicle could report it stolen and that right now the registered owner is deceased (his mother). The man plans to take the correct legal action needed to get the vehicle transferred into his ownership as soon as possible.

* * *

A manager for 7-11, 5208 Hwy. 153, told police a white male and a white female were concealing items on their person (approximately $100). The manager said she confronted the couple, who fled the store towards the hospital. Officers searched the area for the two, but were unable to locate either of them.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at Park Village Apartments, 701 N. Germantown Road. Police observed the front window of a woman's apartment was shattered. She said she heard a person bang on her door and a short time later heard the glass shatter. The unknown suspect apparently used the cover of a small, portable grill, as this was discovered inside the apartment. The base of the grill was observed outside of the apartment on the breezeway, so it appears as if this was a vandalism tool of opportunity. The woman did not have any suspect information. Police spoke with the assistant property manager at the front office of the complex. He provided police with surveillance footage of the incident occurring at 9:06 a.m. The video showed a black male exiting from a four-door white sedan and walking to the apartment door. The man can be seen knocking as reported and utilizing the grill lid to destroy the window. The man retreated back to the vehicle and exited the scene without further incident. A license plate was not able to be captured by complex cameras nor Real Time Intelligence Center cameras.

* * *

A bicycle was found abandoned at 101 Riverfront Pkwy. Police transported the bike to the Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

A man on E. 18th Street told police he was involved in a verbal disorder with a neighbor. He said he heard and observed a silver F-150 speed through E. 18th Street, then turn around and screech to a halt. He observed a man exit the front passenger seat. The truck then left the scene. He informed the man to tell the driver to slow down. Police spoke with the neighbor and identified him. He said he was getting a ride with an Uber and that when he got dropped off, he and the man engaged in a verbal altercation. Both went into their own residences and no verbal altercation continued.

* * *

Police spoke with the staff of the Waffle House at 2024 E. 23rd St. They said there was a disorderly patron who was upset that they could not find their vape pen. Staff just wished to inform police that they had not observed this woman's vape pen.

* * *

A woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle on Greendale Way, talking on the telephone with her boyfriend. She said she saw three short people wearing ski masks walk towards her vehicle. She was unable to describe any clothing or the ethnicity of the three, but she believed they may have had guns in their waistbands. At this point, she said she put her car in reverse and began backing up, at which time the suspicious people ran away. She said the three never said anything during the encounter and, after she left, she called the police. Police searched the area for any suspicious people, without success. The woman said she was returning to her apartment while police were on scene. Police remained in the area for a time, and then cleared the scene after not locating anyone in the area.