Man Charged With Chris Wright Murder Makes 1st Court Appearance; Bond Set At $5 Million

The man charged with the murder of Chattanooga businessman Chris Wright made his first court appearance in the case on Monday.

The bond for Darryl T. Roberts was set at $5 million.

He is due back in General Sessions Court on Monday, Oct. 16.

The funeral for Chris Wright is on Wednesday at the Baylor School Chapel. He was a Baylor alumnus and was celebrating his class's 20th anniversary when he ran into Roberts in front of the Patten Towers shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Video showed Roberts talking with another man at a Patten Towers stairwell. Chris Wright walked by and began arguing with Roberts. He walked away, but turned around and they continued arguing. He then walked about 30 feet from Roberts and turned around once more. The video shows Roberts then walking toward him, pull out a handgun, put it to the head of Mr. Wright and pull the trigger.

It was not the first time in court for Roberts. The first-degree murder case was his 66th arrest in Hamilton County.