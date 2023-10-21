Latest Headlines

Wamp Questions Why Man Charged With Downtown Murder Was Out; Backs Relocation Of MB Mental Hospitaling Chris Wright And With Extensive Criminal Record Was Out Free

  • Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

County Mayor Weston Wamp, in a speech Friday, said he did not understand how the man charged with murdering Chris Wright was cleared to live in the public, urban setting of Patten Towers.

He told members of the Civitan Club that Darryl Roberts had been arrested 66 times and never served longer than six months in jail. He also had a criminal record in North Georgia.

“There were no doubt failings at multiple levels,” he said.

He said of the 1,100 people in the county jail Friday, 594 have been arrested 10 or more times and more than 100 have been arrested more than 40 times.

“It’s uncomfortable to know there are a lot of people in our community with big criminal records like Too Tall,” County Mayor Wamp said.

He said that Chattanooga’s high violent crime rates are “not necessarily in shared spaces” like downtown or the Hamilton Place Mall area. He held that the fatal shooting of Chris Wright outside Patten Towers was abnormal, but he’s increasing police patrols in shared spaces to calm impressions of insecurity.

“Perception is reality,” he said.

The county mayor said most county inmates serve 11 months and 29 days and need a better reentry program which will provide the “single greatest return on investment” by aiding the road to a productive future.

He said he will bolster the prisoner reentry program with career-training programs in the fields of cosmetology, electrical, carpentry and welding.

On another topic, County Mayor Wamp listed his support for relocating Moccasin Bend Hospital.

He advocated relocating the state mental facility off the Moccasin Bend peninsula, relocate other “nonconforming uses” of the archeological site and turn the historical land over fully to the National Parks Service.

He said it should become a “Central Park-scale public park.”

Latest Headlines
Fast-Starting Mocs Crush ETSU, 34-3
  • Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Silverdale Shuts Out Harding, Advances To DII-A Soccer Final Four
Silverdale Shuts Out Harding, Advances To DII-A Soccer Final Four
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
Woodland Fire Breaks Out At High Point On Lookout Mouintain
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
Wamp Questions Why Man Charged With Downtown Murder Was Out; Backs Relocation Of MB Mental Hospitaling Chris Wright And With Extensive Criminal Record Was Out Free
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
Baylor Booters Gain State Final Four Appearance
Baylor Booters Gain State Final Four Appearance
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/21/2023
Police Blotter: Woman's Loaned Out Vehicle Ends Up On Fire; Woman Has No Evidence Of Break-In Attempt She Claims
  • Breaking News
  • 10/21/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman's Loaned Out Vehicle Ends Up On Fire; Woman Has No Evidence Of Break-In Attempt She Claims
  • 10/21/2023

A woman's vehicle was reported damaged on S. Willow Street. A man, who said he was the fiancé of the vehicle's owner, told police he believes someone set the vehicle on fire. H said the woman's ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY 3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING WRONG ... more

Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
  • 10/20/2023

An Ooltewah man is facing aggravated arson charges after authorities said he set fire to his own home with his wife and juvenile son at the residence. Jason Bryant, 46, is also charged with ... more

Breaking News
EPB Board Of Directors Approves Bond Issue To Serve Chattanooga Growth, Enhance Reliability
  • 10/20/2023
Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 10/20/2023
Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas
  • 10/20/2023
Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard
  • 10/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Who Is "Teaching" Your Elementary School Kids?
  • 10/20/2023
Preserving Walden's Character
  • 10/20/2023
Go Figure
  • 10/20/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
  • 10/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Covenant Volleyball Beats Fifth Ranked Emory In Four
  • 10/20/2023
Fast-Starting Mocs Crush ETSU, 34-3
  • 10/21/2023
Lee Lady Flames Split Volleyball Crossover Matches
  • 10/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pens, Chris Wright Crime, Kevin West, Norcross Road Homes, Taylor Swift, and Buz Morrow
  • 10/20/2023
Don Eaves Heritage House Holiday Market Is Nov. 18
  • 10/20/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 10/20/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 10/20/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
  • 10/20/2023
Entertainment
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
  • 10/20/2023
Share America Receives Donation
Share America Receives Donation
  • 10/20/2023
Lee University’s Performing Arts Series To Welcome enhake Oct. 30
Lee University’s Performing Arts Series To Welcome enhake Oct. 30
  • 10/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Health
Best Of Grizzard - Health
  • 10/20/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Who Is "Teaching" Your Elementary School Kids?
  • 10/20/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
Weston Wamp Calls For Entrepreneur Renaissance
  • 10/21/2023
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023
Real Estate
Exit Realty Professional Group Announces New Broker To Lead The Soddy Daisy Office
  • 10/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Community Meetings To Be Held Through November For Public Input On County-Recommended School Facilities Plan
  • 10/20/2023
CSCC Presidential Search Advisory Committee Appointed, Orientation Meeting And Public Forum Scheduled For Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
GPS NHS Inducts New Members
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation For Pediatric Cancer Receives $175,000 Gift From Unum Group
  • 10/20/2023
Contaminants In Cannabis And Hemp Flowers Create Potential For Health Risks
  • 10/20/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
160th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated In November
  • 10/20/2023
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Outdoors
800 Paddlers Expected For ChattaJack
  • 10/19/2023
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
  • 10/20/2023
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Doris Woodfin Hurst
Doris Woodfin Hurst
  • 10/21/2023
Loyd Franklin James
Loyd Franklin James
  • 10/21/2023
John Wesley Stanfield
John Wesley Stanfield
  • 10/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Rittershaus, Doris Ann Wydler (Ten Mile)
Rittershaus, Doris Ann Wydler (Ten Mile)
  • 10/21/2023
Sparks, Dennis L. (Trion)
  • 10/21/2023
Porter, Betty Sue (Cleveland)
Porter, Betty Sue (Cleveland)
  • 10/20/2023