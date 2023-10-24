Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Thief Takes One Left Shoe; Police Recover Stolen Car

  • Tuesday, October 24, 2023

A man told police his 2121 GMC Canyon was parked in the parking garage at 215 Chestnut St. and that sometime overnight, someone broke the window and stole one left shoe. Other vehicles were broken in to at this location overnight and a picture of the suspect was disseminated through CPD.

* * *

A man told police he was leaving the fenced-in parking lot at 1101 Chestnut St. and the automatic gate was opened. As he was driving through the gate, the gate closed on his vehicle causing damage to both the vehicle and the gate. Security of the property responded and took note of the damage, which was disabling for the gate.

* * *

A woman on Carrington Way told police her vehicle was stolen from her driveway sometime overnight. She said she left the keys in the vehicle. Her car had black rims and tinted windows but no other identifying features. Police were able to later find her vehicle and recovered all property that didn’t belong to the owners. An officer fingerprinted the car and multiple fingerprints were recovered and will be submitted for processing.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was at a stop sign on Broad Street that morning, a work truck backed into the front bumper of her 2021 Nissan Altima. The truck backed up to allow room for a turning semi-truck. Both vehicles left and none of this information could be verified due to the delay in reporting and vehicles no longer on scene.

* * *

The owner of Aqua Tots at 125 Cherokee Blvd. told police that sometime overnight, someone used a piece of drywall to write messages on the sidewalk in front of her business. She wanted a report on file and the business was placed on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on E. Brainerd Road when the vehicle in front of her suddenly braked, causing her to run into the back of the other vehicle. The information couldn’t be verified due to the delayed report and vehicles no longer on scene.

* * *

A man told police his trailer was parked in the parking lot at 5813 Lee Hwy. and a black male in a gray jacket approached his trailer and stole the backpack blower off of the trailer. The man said that after the man stole the blower, he got into a gray car and went north on Lee Highway towards Highway 153. The man said the blower was a Stihl 800 backpack blower worth approximately $900.

* * *

A woman told police her company’s Toyota Camry was parked on Boriss Drive and sometime overnight it appeared that someone may have messed with the unlocked vehicle. She said nothing was damaged or stolen.

* * *

A woman on Heritage Park Drive told police she is constantly being harassed by another woman. She said she's receiving numerous text messages from an unknown person stating her exact whereabouts and exactly what she's doing. She is confident that it is the other woman, but doesn’t have physical proof. An officer provided the woman with the steps needed to obtain a TPO.

* * *

An employee at Pro X Powersports at 6101 Mountain View Road showed police video footage of an 18-wheeler turning around in the parking lot and striking a concrete column. Police saw the name of the company on the truck and a truck number. Due to the camera footage, the officer was unable to make out a tag number on the truck.

* * *

A man on Cowart Street told police his vehicle had been broken into. Upon seeing the damages, he contacted police because this was not the first time his car had been broken into. The vehicle had a broken rear passenger window as well as a broken steering column. The steering column appeared to have damage suggesting an attempt to steal the car. The man said nothing had been taken from the vehicle. He said the damage would cost around $1,200 to repair.

* * *

A man on Broad Street told police an acquaintance had been messaging him on Facebook. He said the man said he had photos of him and how he would "die alone". The man told police he had recently moved to Chattanooga. He has filed reports regarding similar activity. He blocked the acquaintance on social media. He was told to not respond to the man in the future and to contact the police if he continues to message him.

* * *

A man on Foust Street called police and reported there was trash in his front yard. He said he saw a tall black male standing on the street in front of the residence, but didn’t see him throw the trash. He requested a report for the incident.

* * *

The desk clerk at TownSuites by Marriot at 5248 Hwy. 153 told police a white male was bothering a guest outside. Police checked with the guest, and found no type of disturbance.

* * *

A woman on Phoenix Avenue told police her vehicle had been stolen. She said she came out to take the trash and noticed her car was gone. Later, police were made aware of an abandoned vehicle. A caller said the vehicle was dumped. The red Hyundai Sonata was left in front of an abandoned residence. The officer had dispatch run the tag and it came back as stolen. Police were able to lift some prints on the driver side door which were turned into AFIS for processing. The vehicle was towed by Whites Auto and the owner was notified about her vehicle being recovered.

