Whitfield County Dealing With Ballot Error

Officials of the Whitfield County Board of Elections (BOE) said they have addressed an error that occurred during the recent election period that affects ballots for the 2023 Whitfield County School District General/Special voting session.

Officials said, "Between Oct. 16-23, two special election questions, regarding the Whitfield County School District, were mistakenly included on the ballots of voters within the city of Dalton Independent School District. It is important to clarify that voters within the City of Dalton Independent School District are not eligible to participate in questions, referendums, or decisions related to the Whitfield County School District.

"The primary concern is to ensure that every vote is accurately tabulated and that the election process maintains the highest standards of integrity. In adherence to rules and regulations specified by the State Election Board and the Georgia Election Code, every ballot cast via Ballot Marking Device during early voting, will be duplicated.

"All Absentee-By-Mail ballots mailed to the Election’s Office that were issued to voters beginning October 16th, will also be duplicated. All Absentee-By-Mail ballots issued to voters beginning October 24th will contain the correct information."

Stephen Kelehear, chairman of the BOE, said, “The Board of Elections acted promptly to rectify the situation. Let me assure all the voters of Whitfield County and the city of Dalton that their votes will be counted correctly.”

The ballot duplication process will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m., in the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Meeting room, located at 205 N. Selvidge St. The BOE assures all citizens that the ballot marking devices will contain correct questions for each voter within their respective districts beginning Oct. 24 and throughout the voting period until Election Day, Nov. 7.

For more information on the Board of Elections and Registrar please visit: https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/boe/boe.htm