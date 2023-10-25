Police Blotter: Woman Recovers Her Stolen Stepladder And Grill; Squatters May Have Stolen Man’s Motorcycle

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police her stepladder and grill were stolen from her backyard. A short time later, the woman found her ladder and grill in the middle of the street at Wheeler Avenue and Camden Street. Witnesses told the woman that an older black male was walking with the ladder and grill, but got into an altercation with another man and dropped the property and ran away. The woman just wanted the incident documented.

* * *

An anonymous person told an officer there was a person who appeared unconscious in his vehicle in front of the Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. The officer found the person and he appeared to be asleep. When the officer knocked on the man's window, he woke up immediately. The officer instructed him to exit the vehicle and give identification. The man said he was taking a quick nap and worked overnight as a delivery driver. He showed the officer his work log on his phone. The officer didn’t detect the scent of an intoxicant or see any signs of intoxication. The officer ran the man through NCIC and he didn’t have any warrants.

* * *

An officer responded to suspicious activity on Grove Street of a black male, wearing black clothes with black shoes, which matched a suspect involved in auto break-ins. When trying to speak with the man, he took off running. The officer was able to catch and detain him. He was identified and, when asked why he ran, he said he was scared because of police chasing him. He said he walks from time to time in the Westside and stays on Boynton Drive. The officer told him why he was stopped and that he matched the description given at the time. The man had no history of crime and was released.

* * *

A woman at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. told police her backpack had been stolen when it was left under a pavilion. She said her medication was inside the bag. Another woman told the officer her white and blue Nike high-top shoes were also stolen.

* * *

A woman on Carriage Parc Drive called police and said her mother's ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend are harassing her because they don’t believe that her mother is deceased. The woman said she wanted the ex-boyfriend to stop calling her. An officer called the man several times and his phone went straight to voicemail.

* * *

A woman told police that as they were leaving Springhill Suites at 495 Riverfront Pkwy., they noticed a dent in the driver's door of their 2018 Ford Expedition.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police he received a letter that appeared to be from the IRS regarding his account/taxes. He said he hadn’t had any money stolen and believes it may be a part of a scam.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Lowe’s at 5428 Highway 153 told police that he saw, via security footage, a white van pull up to the front of the store, a white male get out, cut a security cable, and steal a generator. The employee gave police the tag for the van but no tag was on file. He also provided photos to Evidence.com.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street told police sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked 2012 Toyota Camry and stole her Ruger LCR 22 magnum pistol. She didn’t know the serial number and would call back when she found it.

* * *

A man told police someone stole a blower out of the bed of his truck while it was parked at Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road.

* * *

An employee at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. told police there was an older man who seemed lost and confused. An officer arrived and spoke with the man. He said he had been walking all day and couldn’t remember where he lived. It was eventually determined that the man was homeless and stayed at the mission on S. Holtzclaw the night before. He was given a ride to the mission.

* * *

A woman on E. 28th Street told police she left her house and returned about 45 minutes later to find her mailbox was down on the ground. She spoke with her neighbor who said a white semi hit her mailbox. She spoke with the manager of the truck company across the street and they said it wasn’t one of their trucks. They said it was a moving truck and they don’t know who was driving it or why it was on that road.

* * *

A man told police over the phone his bicycle was stolen while it was on Sheridan Avenue.

* * *

A man on Graham Road told police his motorcycle was parked in the rear garage, and approximately 30 pounds of various copper fittings were also inside the garage, and now they are all gone. There was also a 63 Volkswagen chassis that was getting converted into a dune buggy parked outside under a green awning, and it is also gone. The man said these three items were here the week prior. The officer did arrest a woman at the same address the day before for trespassing in the condemned house, so he believes that someone stole the items. The man didn’t have any suspect information and didn’t know when the items were taken, but there have been several people (including homeless) that have squatted at the house recently.