Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Recovers Her Stolen Stepladder And Grill; Squatters May Have Stolen Man’s Motorcycle

  • Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police her stepladder and grill were stolen from her backyard. A short time later, the woman found her ladder and grill in the middle of the street at Wheeler Avenue and Camden Street. Witnesses told the woman that an older black male was walking with the ladder and grill, but got into an altercation with another man and dropped the property and ran away. The woman just wanted the incident documented.

* * *

An anonymous person told an officer there was a person who appeared unconscious in his vehicle in front of the Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. The officer found the person and he appeared to be asleep. When the officer knocked on the man's window, he woke up immediately. The officer instructed him to exit the vehicle and give identification. The man said he was taking a quick nap and worked overnight as a delivery driver. He showed the officer his work log on his phone. The officer didn’t detect the scent of an intoxicant or see any signs of intoxication. The officer ran the man through NCIC and he didn’t have any warrants.

* * *

An officer responded to suspicious activity on Grove Street of a black male, wearing black clothes with black shoes, which matched a suspect involved in auto break-ins. When trying to speak with the man, he took off running. The officer was able to catch and detain him. He was identified and, when asked why he ran, he said he was scared because of police chasing him. He said he walks from time to time in the Westside and stays on Boynton Drive. The officer told him why he was stopped and that he matched the description given at the time. The man had no history of crime and was released.

* * *

A woman at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. told police her backpack had been stolen when it was left under a pavilion. She said her medication was inside the bag. Another woman told the officer her white and blue Nike high-top shoes were also stolen.

* * *

A woman on Carriage Parc Drive called police and said her mother's ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend are harassing her because they don’t believe that her mother is deceased. The woman said she wanted the ex-boyfriend to stop calling her. An officer called the man several times and his phone went straight to voicemail.

* * *

A woman told police that as they were leaving Springhill Suites at 495 Riverfront Pkwy., they noticed a dent in the driver's door of their 2018 Ford Expedition.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police he received a letter that appeared to be from the IRS regarding his account/taxes. He said he hadn’t had any money stolen and believes it may be a part of a scam.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Lowe’s at 5428 Highway 153 told police that he saw, via security footage, a white van pull up to the front of the store, a white male get out, cut a security cable, and steal a generator. The employee gave police the tag for the van but no tag was on file. He also provided photos to Evidence.com.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street told police sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked 2012 Toyota Camry and stole her Ruger LCR 22 magnum pistol. She didn’t know the serial number and would call back when she found it.

* * *

A man told police someone stole a blower out of the bed of his truck while it was parked at Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road.

* * *

An employee at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. told police there was an older man who seemed lost and confused. An officer arrived and spoke with the man. He said he had been walking all day and couldn’t remember where he lived. It was eventually determined that the man was homeless and stayed at the mission on S. Holtzclaw the night before. He was given a ride to the mission.

* * *

A woman on E. 28th Street told police she left her house and returned about 45 minutes later to find her mailbox was down on the ground. She spoke with her neighbor who said a white semi hit her mailbox. She spoke with the manager of the truck company across the street and they said it wasn’t one of their trucks. They said it was a moving truck and they don’t know who was driving it or why it was on that road.

* * *

A man told police over the phone his bicycle was stolen while it was on Sheridan Avenue.

* * *

A man on Graham Road told police his motorcycle was parked in the rear garage, and approximately 30 pounds of various copper fittings were also inside the garage, and now they are all gone. There was also a 63 Volkswagen chassis that was getting converted into a dune buggy parked outside under a green awning, and it is also gone. The man said these three items were here the week prior. The officer did arrest a woman at the same address the day before for trespassing in the condemned house, so he believes that someone stole the items. The man didn’t have any suspect information and didn’t know when the items were taken, but there have been several people (including homeless) that have squatted at the house recently.

Latest Headlines
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Ruby Falls Donates Fossils To ETSU Center Of Excellence In Paleontology
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Breaking News
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • 10/27/2023

A man who robhed the Family Dollar on Rossville Boulevard has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. LaDarrius Bonds appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. A clerk at the store at ... more

New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • 10/27/2023

A construction contract for a new animal shelter was approved at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, after planning has been done for several years. Mayor Brian Williams said it has ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABNEY, JANICE MARIE 403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Fake Valet Steals Man’s Truck; Arguing Woman At Motel 6 Throws A Candle, Damaging A Windshield
  • 10/27/2023
Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills
  • 10/26/2023
Body Of Fort Oglethorpe Man Missing Since 2016 Is Found In McMinn County
  • 10/26/2023
W Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Litter Pick Up
  • 10/26/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
15th Ranked Mocs Football Travels To VMI
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • 10/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
  • 10/26/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
  • 10/26/2023
Happenings
Rescued Dogs From Ooltewah Abandoned Home Available For Adoption
  • 10/26/2023
Chattanooga's Warner Park To Turn Into Harry Potter Adventure Oct. 28
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
  • 10/26/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
  • 10/27/2023
Check Out What Suzanne Smartt Has Wrought With Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf At CTC
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
  • 10/24/2023
Outdoors
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
4-H Gardening Club Meeting On Spiders To Feature TSU Entomologist
  • 10/24/2023
TVA Releases The Final FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 10/24/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
  • 10/26/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
  • 10/27/2023
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
  • 10/27/2023
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
  • 10/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Hampton, James Leon (Summerville)
  • 10/27/2023
Jones, Mary Alice Wimpey (Dalton)
  • 10/27/2023
Moore, Moses Livilton, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/27/2023