Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRADLEY, LATANACA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/30/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/03/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DRAPER, CYNEY L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKER, MEGAN M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METHAMPLETAMINE FOR RESALE

HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY HERNAN, SANDOVAL JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HICKS, CARL LONNIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILLYER, KRISTEN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA LOMBARDO, JASON COY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, CURTIS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION MARTIN, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAY, TARA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCDADE, JENNIFER E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MEEKS, KARRIE BETH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/15/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MORRISON, PATTY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/08/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PETTY, BRANDON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER POLLARD, BRANDON DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION POTTER, BRIAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

POWELL, KENNETH STWART

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/28/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POWERS, ROGER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE

VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT

EVADING ARREST REEL, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RENEE, ABDUL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RICHARDSON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/02/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE) SHELL, DAVID PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/06/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

EXTORTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY STEWART, AUTUMN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TURNER, BRIANNA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, DWIGHT NMN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

CARELESS DRIVING VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/18/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, ERIC VAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT YARBROUGH, MICHAEL JOE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/28/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER







