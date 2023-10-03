Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST

BRADLEY, LATANACA RACHELLE 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 6B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS 
2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON 
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE 
1114 CHEROKEE VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL 
8007 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE 
741 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN 
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162744 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DRAPER, CYNEY L 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKER, MEGAN M 
10 GARDEN COURT LUKE APT H2 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METHAMPLETAMINE FOR RESALE

HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR 
160 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

HERNAN, SANDOVAL JONATHAN 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT E3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HICKS, CARL LONNIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILLYER, KRISTEN MARIE 
9052 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN 
9052 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA

LOMBARDO, JASON COY 
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, CURTIS EUGENE 
2429 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAY, TARA LYNETTE 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCDADE, JENNIFER E 
138 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON 
2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062512 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MEEKS, KARRIE BETH 
1010 HILLCREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062445 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORRISON, PATTY RENEE 
3333 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
5910 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PETTY, BRANDON KEITH 
1209 CRANBROOK DR Hixson, 373434803 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POLLARD, BRANDON DEJUAN 
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POTTER, BRIAN DAVID 
7300 CLINE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY

POWELL, KENNETH STWART 
536 SOUTH SIMON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT
EVADING ARREST

REEL, BRANDON LEE 
171 SMITH ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RENEE, ABDUL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RICHARDSON, CHERYL LYNN 
156 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE 
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE 
1052 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)

SHELL, DAVID PATRICK 
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE 
9847 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EXTORTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, AUTUMN 
136 W STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TURNER, BRIANNA HOPE 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, DWIGHT NMN 
6320 SHOREMILOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
CARELESS DRIVING

VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE 
1066 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, ERIC VAN 
507 CHURCH ST E JACKSONVILLE, 32202 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N 
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YARBROUGH, MICHAEL JOE 
8526 MAPLE WOOD OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

