Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
BRADLEY, LATANACA RACHELLE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 6B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS
2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE
1114 CHEROKEE VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL
8007 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE
741 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162744
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DRAPER, CYNEY L
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HACKER, MEGAN M
10 GARDEN COURT LUKE APT H2 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METHAMPLETAMINE FOR RESALE
HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
160 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
HERNAN, SANDOVAL JONATHAN
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT E3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HICKS, CARL LONNIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILLYER, KRISTEN MARIE
9052 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
9052 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
LOMBARDO, JASON COY
1835 BAY HILL DRIVE/HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELADY, CURTIS EUGENE
2429 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAY, TARA LYNETTE
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCDADE, JENNIFER E
138 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062512
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MEEKS, KARRIE BETH
1010 HILLCREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062445
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORRISON, PATTY RENEE
3333 BROWNDELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
5910 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETTY, BRANDON KEITH
1209 CRANBROOK DR Hixson, 373434803
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POLLARD, BRANDON DEJUAN
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
7300 CLINE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
POWELL, KENNETH STWART
536 SOUTH SIMON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT
EVADING ARREST
REEL, BRANDON LEE
171 SMITH ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RENEE, ABDUL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RICHARDSON, CHERYL LYNN
156 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE
1052 HIRAM AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
5433 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
9847 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EXTORTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWART, AUTUMN
136 W STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TURNER, BRIANNA HOPE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
6320 SHOREMILOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
CARELESS DRIVING
VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE
1066 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, ERIC VAN
507 CHURCH ST E JACKSONVILLE, 32202
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YARBROUGH, MICHAEL JOE
8526 MAPLE WOOD OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
Here are the mug shots:
|BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BILLINGS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, LATANACA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/03/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, LAWRENCE SABIEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DRAPER, CYNEY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HACKER, MEGAN M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPLETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|HERNAN, SANDOVAL JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HICKS, CARL LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILLYER, KRISTEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
|
|LOMBARDO, JASON COY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVELADY, CURTIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAY, TARA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCDADE, JENNIFER E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|MEEKS, KARRIE BETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MOORE, JAMEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MORRISON, PATTY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/08/1964
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PETTY, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|POLLARD, BRANDON DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|POTTER, BRIAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
|
|POWELL, KENNETH STWART
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/28/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE
- VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|REEL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RENEE, ABDUL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RICHARDSON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|ROBINSON, ALECIA SHAUNTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ROGERS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
|
|SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/06/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- EXTORTION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STEWART, AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BRIANNA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- CARELESS DRIVING
|
|VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WALLACE, JADAN MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/18/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, ERIC VAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|YARBROUGH, MICHAEL JOE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/28/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|