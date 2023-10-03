Man Shot On Bonnyshire Drive Monday Night

A man was shot Monday night on Bonnyshire Drive.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10 p.m. to the 7200 block of Bonnyshire Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they were advised a 28-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. It was determined the victim was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.





Through the initial investigation, it shows the victim was inside a vehicle when the shooter shot into the vehicle from outside.Investigators are working through the investigation to find the exact circumstances; however, it is believed that this is not a random incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.