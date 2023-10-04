Prescribed Burn Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Thursday

Drivers traveling on I-75 near the I-75/I-24 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming activities that will have an impact on traffic.

On Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will assist the Tennessee Division of Forestry with a prescribed burn by closing the two outside lanes on I-75 North between Exit 1 and the I-24 / I-75 split. As part of this work, the I-75 North on-ramp from Ringgold Road and the Welcome Center will be closed for the duration of the event. Smoke will be present during this time, and drivers are encouraged to refrain from stopping on the interstate (in an effort to help keep traffic moving).

All work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at the next available date. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through this area, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.