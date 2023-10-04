Latest Headlines

Prescribed Burn Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Thursday

  • Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Drivers traveling on I-75 near the I-75/I-24 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming activities that will have an impact on traffic.

On Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will assist the Tennessee Division of Forestry with a prescribed burn by closing the two outside lanes on I-75 North between Exit 1 and the I-24 / I-75 split. As part of this work, the I-75 North on-ramp from Ringgold Road and the Welcome Center will be closed for the duration of the event. Smoke will be present during this time, and drivers are encouraged to refrain from stopping on the interstate (in an effort to help keep traffic moving).

All work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at the next available date. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through this area, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Latest Headlines
Prescribed Burn Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 10/4/2023
UTC Basketball To Hold Annual "Boo And Gold" Event
  • Sports
  • 10/4/2023
Over $443,000 Raised For Education Fund For Chris Wright Children
Over $443,000 Raised For Education Fund For Chris Wright Children
  • Breaking News
  • 10/4/2023
Jason Chen To Go On Trial Next June 11 In Jasmine Pace Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 10/4/2023
Over $26,000 Of Illegal Narcotics Seized; James Works Is Arrested
Over $26,000 Of Illegal Narcotics Seized; James Works Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 10/4/2023
Shipley Sees Continuing Problems With STVRs In Neighborhoods; Sees Possibility Of Limiting Them To Commercial Zones
  • Breaking News
  • 10/4/2023
Breaking News
Prescribed Burn Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Thursday
  • 10/4/2023

Drivers traveling on I-75 near the I-75/I-24 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., ... more

Over $26,000 Of Illegal Narcotics Seized; James Works Is Arrested
Over $26,000 Of Illegal Narcotics Seized; James Works Is Arrested
  • 10/4/2023

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of Uniformed Services, completed an investigation on Tuesday, into the distribution ... more

Shipley Sees Continuing Problems With STVRs In Neighborhoods; Sees Possibility Of Limiting Them To Commercial Zones
  • 10/4/2023

County Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said Wednesday there are a number of problems that have arisen with Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) in the county, and it may be necessary to limit them ... more

Breaking News
Construction Prompts Traffic Shift Beginning Wednesday Night On I-75
  • 10/4/2023
Police Blotter: Woman’s Door Is Egged By Kids After She Cusses Out Their Mom; Woman Becomes Irate When She Can’t Enter Exile Bar
  • 10/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/4/2023
Tennessee Courts Struggling To Find Court-Appointed Attorneys
  • 10/3/2023
Tim Morgan Says New Southside Stadium Needs Enough Seats For SEC Tournament
  • 10/3/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Beware Of Project 2025
  • 10/4/2023
The Future Of Public Schools Hangs In The Balance
  • 10/4/2023
Implement Transparency In Recycling
  • 10/3/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Truist Park Press Box Won’t Be The Same Without Michael Smith
Wiedmer: Truist Park Press Box Won’t Be The Same Without Michael Smith
  • 10/4/2023
UTC Basketball To Hold Annual "Boo And Gold" Event
  • 10/4/2023
McLemore Unveils Name, Branding, Memberships For Its New Course The Keep
  • 10/4/2023
Lee Volleyball Drops 3-2 In Gulf South Conference Match With Montevallo
  • 10/3/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins In Five Over Visiting Maryville
  • 10/3/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Community Rallies For Literacy
Chattanooga Community Rallies For Literacy
  • 10/4/2023
The Difference One Man Can Make: Remembering (And Reviving) The Spirit Of Glancy Sherman
The Difference One Man Can Make: Remembering (And Reviving) The Spirit Of Glancy Sherman
  • 10/3/2023
Did You Know? Inflation
Did You Know? Inflation
  • 10/4/2023
29th Annual British Car Show Celebrates MG’s 100th Anniversary On Collegedale Commons Oct. 7
29th Annual British Car Show Celebrates MG’s 100th Anniversary On Collegedale Commons Oct. 7
  • 10/4/2023
David Carroll Book Signing Oct. 6 At Park Place In Fort Oglethorpe
David Carroll Book Signing Oct. 6 At Park Place In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 10/4/2023
Entertainment
WGOW/Talk Radio 102.3 FM Announces New Morning Lineup
  • 10/4/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/4/2023
Emily Nelson Rodgers Quartet To Play At Mizpah Nov. 5
Emily Nelson Rodgers Quartet To Play At Mizpah Nov. 5
  • 10/4/2023
Lee Improv To Perform This Weekend
Lee Improv To Perform This Weekend
  • 10/4/2023
Voices Of Lee, Alums Honored With Dove Nominations
  • 10/4/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Beware Of Project 2025
  • 10/4/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
TDEC Announce $5.8 Million In Loans For City Of Cleveland Water Improvements
  • 10/4/2023
Conversant Group Recognized As Tech Company Of Year In Chattanooga Technology Excellence Awards
  • 10/4/2023
Lakesite Awarded Tennessee Comptroller Of The Treasury Budget Certificate Credential
  • 10/4/2023
Real Estate
Habitat Sets Date To Break Ground For 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/3/2023
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
  • 10/2/2023
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
  • 10/2/2023
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
  • 10/2/2023
Living Well
Free, Fun Fitness Challenge For All Begins Oct. 9
Free, Fun Fitness Challenge For All Begins Oct. 9
  • 10/3/2023
Stephanie Hinds, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Stephanie Hinds, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 10/3/2023
6th Annual Swing For Hope Couples Golf Tournament Is Oct. 29
6th Annual Swing For Hope Couples Golf Tournament Is Oct. 29
  • 10/3/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
  • 10/2/2023
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
  • 10/2/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Raymond D. Chambers
Raymond D. Chambers
  • 10/4/2023
Kathy P. Wiggins
Kathy P. Wiggins
  • 10/4/2023
Randy Renay Patton
Randy Renay Patton
  • 10/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Wells, Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Cleveland)
Wells, Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Cleveland)
  • 10/4/2023
Wynn, Rev. John Henry, Jr. "Pawpaw" (Athens)
Wynn, Rev. John Henry, Jr. "Pawpaw" (Athens)
  • 10/4/2023
Hatcher, Linda Faye Arwood (Benton)
Hatcher, Linda Faye Arwood (Benton)
  • 10/4/2023