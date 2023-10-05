FedEx Plane Crash Lands At Chattanooga Airport; Pilots Not Hurt; Main Runway Closed

A FedEx 757 experienced landing gear failure and skidded off the end of the runway at the Chattanooga Airport late Wednesday night.

There was no fire and no injuries to the three pilots on board. It happened at 11:49 p.m..

The primary runway at the Chattanooga Airport is closed until further notice, but there is a secondary runway open.

Officials said, "We urge travelers to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport."

Passengers can check their flight status at www.chattairport.com.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday night after receiving reports that a Fedex 757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure. The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited as the aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board. The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway. It came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area. All three people on the aircraft are accounted for. There was no fire, only smoke from the engines. Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts. Chattanooga Fire had Special Ops on the scene, along with Hazmat 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 6, Tanker 3, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Tanker 8, Quint 21, Squad 13, Tanker 22, Quint 10, Tanker 21, Tanker 17, Engine 15, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Quint 8, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 Red Shift.