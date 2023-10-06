Home On Tiger Lily Trail Heavily Damaged By Fire Friday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters conducted a quick attack and isolated a major house fire to the point of origin Friday morning in the Mountain Creek Road area.

Red Shift companies were dispatched at 9:03 a.m. to the 700 block of Tiger Lily Trail off Read’s Lake Road following 911 reports of the back porch of a home on fire in the Mountain Creek Trails subdivision. A second report suggested that the flames had advanced inside the structure. Station 17’s crew could see heavy smoke coming from the area as they headed to the scene and on arrival, they found a fully-involved residential structure fire with flames coming through the roof. One resident was inside the house at the time of the fire, but they escaped.

The crew caught a line to establish a water supply and their initial plan was to launch an offensive fire fight, but they were forced to go defensive due to the heavy volume of fire. They also had to act fast in order to protect other nearby homes. This is a triplex so they wanted to stop flames from spreading into adjoining units. An aerial was used to knock down the main body of fire.

There was a partial collapse of the front garage area that hindered firefighters’ access. They continued working to extinguish hot spots and target any remaining pockets of fire. They also focused on salvaging neighbors’ belongings.

The fire was out by 11 a.m.

The home where the fire originated is a total loss. The connecting residence in the triplex sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Quint 17, Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Squad 1, Battalion 3, and Battalion 1 responded, along with CPD, EPB and HCEMS.