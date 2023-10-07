Police Blotter: Grandson Has Outstayed His Welcome; Taco Bell Couple Didn’t Set Off Alarm

A woman on Water Street told police her grandson has been staying with her for the past month. She said she allowed him to stay with her temporarily, but was ready for him to move elsewhere. She said he is not on the lease and does not contribute to the household. Police spoke with the grandson, who said his grandma had allowed him to stay with her, but due to recent arguments, she wanted him to move out. While on scene police discovered the grandson was previously trespassed from all housing authority property, including this address. Police informed him that he was trespassed, to which he claimed he did not know. Due to not being an established resident at the address, as well as being previously trespassed, police told him he needed to gather all his belongings, leave the area, and not return, which he did without further incident.



* * *

Officers responded to Citico Avenue after Mostellers were called for a private tow and discovered the vehicle to be stolen. Upon arrival Mostellers transported the listed vehicle (confirmed by dispatch) to Mostellers' lot. Fingerprints were recovered from the vehicle and will be turned in for comparison. Vehicle removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police someone busted out the driver's side window of his 2015 Chevy Silverado. As of now, nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. The estimated value to fix the vehicle is between $500 and $1000. There is no further suspect information.

* * *

Police were called to the 5600 block of Tennessee Avenue on report of improperly parked and abandoned vehicles on the roadway. On arrival, I discovered the three vehicles in question (listed in this report) parked blocking the sidewalk and partially in the roadway. None of the vehicles return as stolen. All vehicles have been clearly parked in this position for some time (cobwebs in the cabins and dirt/mold covering the exteriors of all three). Al three vehicles were stickered for removal if the owner does not do so on their own.

* * *

A man on E. 8th Street told police his vehicle was entered sometime overnight. The only thing stolen was about $4 in change. His vehicle's key fob has issues, so he believes the vehicle was left unlocked when he last saw it. This makes the second time this has happened, and the first time was about two weeks ago, he said, where he had some ear buds stolen out of it, but no report was made on that incident.

* * *



A woman told police that sometime during the night, someone attempted to enter her business, My Culture at 5311 Brainerd Road, through the rear door of the building. The person never made entry, but did damage while trying to pry open the rear door (knob and door frame). There is no suspect information to process. The landlord is putting up a camera and light.

* * *



The manager at the Red Roof Inn, 30 Birmingham Hwy., told police three homeless people had checked out of a room and were loitering in the parking lot and sitting on the sidewalk. The manager said she had told them they needed to move on, and they all became upset. One of them picked up a rock and broke it on the asphalt before leaving the area on foot. The manager requested they not return to the property, if located.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at a residence on Marlboro Avenue. Police noticed a rear door wide open. Police entered the residence, cleared it and did not see anything out of the ordinary. Police locked the door on the way out and attempted to contact the homeowner through the Ring door camera.

* * *



Police met with two Hispanic males via a consensual encounter at "Western Wear" located at 6960 Lee Hwy after a report of suspicious activity was made. They identified themselves. The first man said they work for his father for "Marco's Boots," out of Mexico. He said that the boots are shipped across the border where he picks up the supply and begins "Googling" boot stores within the U.S. to travel to and attempt to sell his supply. They have been there since before the boot store opened that morning and they will be leaving soon. During this encounter, the second man was rummaging through boxes throughout the back of their box truck (TX tag). The truck was filled with boxes (unknown contents), as well as leather boots and leather belts. When police asked the second man what his phone number was, the first man interrupted and provided the phone number for him, as police believe the second man did not know what his number was. Police went inside the boot store and located a Hispanic male with short, white hair (approximate age of 50-65), who said he works at the store and had just made a purchase of Marco's boot supply.

* * *

Police located a woman on Broad Street, who was previously in the Ace Hardware on Broad Street. The woman had old injuries on her forehead that made employees of Ace Hardware concerned for her wellbeing. The woman said her injuries were old and she did not need EMS. Police trespassed the woman from Ace Hardware at the manager's request. The woman acknowledged this and left the area without further incident.

* * *



A woman on Shallowford Road told police a Chrysler 200 brake checked her. She said after the Chrysler brake checked her, the driver began to yell and scream. She said the other vehicle then fled.

* * *

A woman told police she left her cell phone at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. after checking out. When she returned it wasn’t there. The phone was found to ping somewhere in GA. The woman was working with Georgia police to try and recover the phone.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an alarm for the north front bedroom door at the Cravens House on Cravens Terrace. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man and a woman in a red Nissan sitting in the parking lot of the Cravens House. They said they had just pulled into the parking lot around 10:40 p.m. to eat Taco Bell. The man provided police with a receipt from Taco Bell for 10:26 p.m. and he said they arrived at the parking lot around 10:40 p.m. They said they didn’t hear an alarm going off for the Cravens House or see anyone in the area when they arrived. With the time stamp on the receipt from Taco Bell it was determined that they were not in the area at the time of the alarm being set off. They were dismissed and told they could leave. Police observed the north front bedroom door kicked in and damage to the door frame (estimated at $350). A National Park ranger arrived and turned off the alarm. The ranger secured the door for the night.