Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Admits Painting Graffiti; Woman Convinced She Won Money

  • Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Police responded to a vandalism call at the Local Dive Retail at 607 Cherokee Blvd. A woman told police that when she arrived at work that morning, she found graffiti spray paint on her rented portable toilet on the dumpster across the street at McMahan Law Firm and on the stop sign in front of her business. The three graffiti spots were tagged by "OSHA" who the woman knows as her friend's ex-boyfriend. She said she texted the ex-boyfriend and he admitted to painting the dumpster and said he would paint over it if she did not call police. Police spoke to an employee at McMahan Law Firm who supplied security video of the ex-boyfriend painting all three locations. Soon after police left the scene, the portable toilet and dumpster were painted over by the ex-boyfriend. Chattanooga Public Works responded and replaced the stop sign.

* * *

A man on Regency Court told police sometime overnight someone broke into his vehicle. He said he left it unlocked and a wallet with $100 cash and a purse were taken from the vehicle. The man did not provide any suspect information.

* * *

Multiple vehicles were reported vandalized overnight at Midtown Ridge Apartments, 312 McBrien Road. The owner of the first vehicle said his driver's side window was punched out (approximately $300) and his immigration/passport paperwork was taken. The owner of the second vehicle said that his passenger side window had been damaged (approximately $300) with what appeared to be a window punch (three marks), but the window did not break and no items were taken. The owner of the third vehicle said that her vehicle also had three window punch marks (approximately $300), but the window did not break. The owner of the fourth vehicle said that his vehicle had its driver's side window punched out (approximately $300), but he had no items taken. The owner of the fifth vehicle said that her passenger side window was punched out (approximately $300). No one has come forward with suspect information or witness testimony. No one has come forward with video footage to assist with this incident and it is believed there are several more vehicles vandalized, but they have not come forward to make a report.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Rivoli Drive told police that when she got out to her vehicle that day around 8:30 a.m., she discovered a long scratch on the driver's side that goes from the front fender to the back door. She said it looks like it was from a key, but she's not sure. She last saw the vehicle the day before around 9 p.m. She checked, but there are no cameras around where her vehicle was parked.

* * *

A man told police he was at the Crash Pad at 29 Johnson St. the night before around 10 p.m., and he had his bag with him. He said he had it clipped to him at that time and he had walked around the area some and then later went to sleep. When he woke up around 7:30 a.m. that day, he discovered it was gone. He believes he could have dropped it at some point before going to sleep, or someone could have stolen it off him while he was sleeping. He said his Coinbase credit card was in the bag and he later discovered that there were charges on it. One of them was at Kankus #3 for $6.38 at 7:15 a.m. There were two attempted charges for $84.02 at Raceway #6866 and then another one for $15.40 at 7:30 a.m., but they were all declined. Then there was a charge at Shell for $14.76 at 7:50 a.m. and then Chick-fil-A #03105 for $5.25 at 8:02 a.m. All the charges were in Chattanooga. The man is currently checking on video and he was told to call back if any video is found, and an officer will respond.

* * *

A disorder was reported on N. Marks Avenue. Police spoke with a father and son who could not get along and the father wanted the son to leave. The son came to collect his things and police observed both being cordial, and the son collected all his things and left the scene with no issue.

* * *

A man on Leconte Circle told police he had left his garage doors open as he often does to cool off the garage and a freezer. He said later that evening he returned to the garage and noticed the contents of the glove compartment and center consoles in his vehicles were open and had been rummaged through. He said he was not home and cannot give a time as to when the incident actually occurred. There was nothing reported stolen from either vehicle (both SUVs) and there is no further information at this time. The man said he would inform the HOA of the incident and report any findings to the police department.

* * *

A man told police that a white male in a blue shirt and gray pants came onto his property at 2437 Rossville Blvd. and urinated on it. Police arrived less than a minute later, but the man had already left the area.

* * *

An employee at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission told police that a man was acting inappropriately and was asked to leave. They further said that he initially refused, then left on his own accord. They described him as a black male with no shirt, short dreads, holding a pillow, and may also have a knife on him. Police made contact with the man outside the address above and secured the knife. Police also made contact with an employee who said that they want the man formally trespassed, due to his behavior. Police notified the man that he is formally trespassed from the Chattanooga Rescue Mission and that, if he returns, charges could be sought.

* * *

A vehicle fire was reported at 2909 4th Ave. Officers responded and found the front of the vehicle was on fire. The Fire Department was able to put out the fire. The fire captain said it was most likely a mechanical failure. Police spoke to the owner, and he said he was just driving and it caught on fire. The vehicle was towed by United Wrecker.

* * *

A man told police he went in a store at 101 W. 38th St. after speaking with friends in the parking lot and an unknown woman left in his car (12 Chevy Cruze / TN tag). Store management and other patrons said the woman is at this store all the time, sitting outside near the ice cooler. The man spoke with another man shortly after the incident who provided the identity of the woman. The incident is on store surveillance and CPD RTIC Camera. CPD officers responded to the listed address of the woman, and no vehicle or the woman was located The vehicle was last seen traveling southeast on Central Avenue. Officers spoke with an auto theft investigator regarding the incident and the officer will speak with a magistrate and a warrant may follow. The man said he will prosecute.

* * *

Police were asked to trespass two people from Partners Personnel at 2275 Gunbarrel Road. The man and woman were caught behind the dumpsters and had been asked to leave multiple times by the staff.

* * *

A man told police that someone broke out the rear driver's side window the night before on his 2018 Silver Ford F-150 on Passenger Street. He said they stole a couple of cellphone chargers and his grey/blue Costa Sunglasses (worth $180). Police asked the man how much it would cost to get his window fixed, and he estimated $450.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police his ex-girlfriend will not give him his Sig-Sauer 365XL 9mm back. He said they used to live together and he just moved out. He said she would not give it back and does no know what she did with it. Police called the ex-girlfriend and she said he went to her house without her permission and took items that were not his. She said she told him where the gun was, along with a ring he was requesting as well. The man said he went to the house and now the gun is not there. She said she does not have it and does not know what he did with it. The man was going to call back to get a serial number to place the gun into NCIC as stolen. Police are waiting for a call back to see if the man has proof of the ex-girlfriend still having the gun.

* * *

A man on Paden Lane told police his aunt had fallen for a telephone scam. She believed that she had won a certain amount of money and was very rigid. She would not change her mind. He wanted police to try and speak with her. Police explained to the aunt that most likely what she had experienced was a scam, but unfortunately this talk was futile. The aunt would not listen to police and said that no scam had occurred. The officer left his name and badge number and told the aunt to contact him if she felt she was scammed and needed a fraud report generated.

