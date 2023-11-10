Latest Headlines

County School Board Approves Grant Dealing With Transportation And Diversity

  • Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The County School Board on Thursday voted to approve a federal Fostering Diverse Schools grant of $251,000 to study transportation for students across the county’s school choice offerings. These students don’t attend their zoned schools but attend a magnet, charter, Future Ready Institute or other choice school.

“I think this can be helpful to see what we can do to improve this process,” Chair Smith said. The board also approved a project manager job description for the Comprehensive Socioeconomic Diversity Plan written by the district to support the grant.

“Things like this will bankrupt a school system,” said board member Rhonda Thurman.

ML KING GATEWAY PROPERTY

The board voted to amend the sales agreement of the Gateway property, which the school district purchased in June from BlueCross BlueShield, to provide the current occupant the option to lease the property.

“They might retain occupancy for a short time,” Vice Chair Kuehn said.

FACILITIES RECOMMENDATION COMMUNITY INPUT

The Facilities Committee will host community meetings for public input at the Hamilton County Department of Education board room.

Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. : Eastside, East Lake, Clifton Hills, Gateway, consolidated Dupont Elementary School: Hixson, Rivermont and Alpine Crest elementary schools, Dalewood Middle School, Brainerd High School

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. : Dalewood Middle School, Brainerd High School, replacing Soddy Daisy Middle School, Howard Connect, Signal Mountain and Thrasher Elementary School

People who wish to make comments at the meeting must sign up in person before the meeting, from 5:30 until 6.

