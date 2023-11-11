City Police Officer Fired After Admitting Having Sex With Another Officer While On Duty

A Chattanooga Police officer has been fired after admitting having sex with a female officer five times while on duty.

The termination was of Brian Angel, a city officer since 20O4.

The female officer involved resigned earlier.

Police said they were notified by a city employee that he spotted the two officers having sex at Warner Park near Frost Stadium. He said, after he walked up, he saw Officer Angel pulling up his pants.

The employee and the officers exchanged words, it was stated.

Officer Angel later admitted they had sex that morning between their two patrol vehicles.

He said their friendship had developed into a sexual relationship in May of 2022.

He said they had sex both on and off duty.

The resignation of the female officer was in June.