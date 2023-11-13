Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Ex-Employee Comes By After Hours To Collect His Car And Light; Lookout Valley Neighbors Hear Mysterious Explosion

  • Monday, November 13, 2023

Police were called to Blue Boys High Tech Automotive at 3500 Bonny Oaks Dr. A woman, who is the night watch person for the tow yard, told police a former employee had his car in the yard. She said when she confronted him, he began yelling at her and cussing her out. The woman said the man had also taken a fluorescent shop light that was in the yard. Police spoke with the man and he said the light was his and he had forgotten it when he quit his job. He said he was also checking on his vehicle that was in the yard. He was very adamant that it was his light. An officer told the man that if he wanted to collect his belongings it must be done during normal business hours and with the owner's permission because he was no longer an employee. The woman was able to get a man on the phone who was an employee and nephew to the owner. The man on the phone told the officer he believed there was a lien on the man’s vehicle and that he should not be on the lot after hours without the owner’s permission. The officer emphasized to the man that they spoke with the employee on the phone and informed him from now on he must come during business hours with the owner’s permission because he was no longer an employee.

* * *

A security guard for Memorial Hospital notified police of multiple vehicle break-ins. Police arrived and spoke with seven victims. All had either their front driver side or front passenger side windows destroyed. Three said no items were taken from their vehicles. One woman had a pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $1,000, a pair of Dior sunglasses valued at $1,000, and a YSL purse valued at $1,500 stolen from her vehicle. Another woman had three Social Security cards, a Lululemon bag valued at $50, Bacarat Rouge perfume valued at $500, $20 cash, and her residency card valued at $1,000 taken. Another woman had her wallet that contained $20 cash, her driver's license, her firearm permit, her Social Security card, and five credit cards stolen from her vehicle. Security provided officers with a photo of the suspect, which was added to the report. The suspect was wearing all black clothing with a blue face mask.

* * *

A security supervisor for Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. told police one of the security guards discovered one of the glass windows at the side of the building had been shattered. It happened between 3:40-4:40 a.m., which was when the guard had patrolled by there. It will cost about $800 to replace it.

* * *

A man at Aloft at 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police his rear window on his vehicle was busted sometime during the night. He said they stole four watches from the vehicle. He described the watches as two gold and two with a leather band.

* * *

A man called police and said a black pickup truck had been abandoned on the shoulder of Cummings Highway for several days. Police found the truck and ran the Alabama tag. It was confirmed it had been stolen from Jackson County, Ala. A detective in Alabama was contacted about the case and he requested that the police recover and tow the vehicle from the roadway. S&S Towing responded and removed the truck.

* * *

Police responded to shots fired at Brainerd Road and Greenway View Drive. They checked the area behind Walmart, under the bridge and to the waterway. Police drove back to the electrical tower but didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

* * *

While handling another call at Mapco Express at 7701 Lee Hwy., an officer found a small black handbag in the women's bathroom. The officer also discovered a BB handgun (empty, slide painted silver) in the bag, with no serial number or other markings. The officer transported the items to the Property Division for processing.

* * *

A woman on Blackford Street told police she had parked her vehicle and, when she returned to it, found damage on the front, right side. She didn’t know how the damage happened.

* * *

A man told police $422 was taken from his account. He said it was removed from an ATM at 3604 Brainerd Road. He will meet with police later to get footage from the ATM.

* * *

Police saw three people digging through the dumpster at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. They were trespassed in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

A man told police that while he was traveling south on Highway 153, he ran over a brake rotor, damaging the front right part of his vehicle. The rotor was removed from the roadway.

* * *

A man called police and said, while driving south on Highway 27 crossing Olgiati Bridge, he attempted to change lanes at the same time another vehicle was merging. This vehicle collided with the front driver side of his Ford F150. The man said he pulled over and waited, however, the other vehicle never stopped. He wanted a report for insurance purposes. There were no injuries reported. There was visible, but drivable damage on the driver side of the truck.

* * *

A man told police he was eating at First Watch at 5207 Highway 153 and, when he returned to his car, he saw the rear passenger side window was broken out. The man said he had locked his vehicle. He had items stolen, including a firearm.

* * *

A woman on Appling Street told police a man was outside throwing things and she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the man and he said he just wanted to get his speaker from inside the house. The woman gave him his speaker and he left without issue.

* * *

Police were called to Kellys Ferry Road where two men and multiple neighbors heard a loud explosion. Fire and police didn’t find any explosive devices, residue or obvious damage. One of the men said there was damage to the siding on the residence. An officer saw some small holes in the siding directly in front of the gravel driveway. Based on the size of the gravel, the officer believed the damage was consistent with vehicle wheels throwing gravel onto the side of the house. A neighbor said during the explosion, he saw a flash of light down the street, away from the residence. He said the light was a blue color.

