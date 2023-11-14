Police Blotter: Uber Driver And Passenger Get Into Argument; Police Catch 3 Walmart Thieves

Police spoke with two men at 5529 Brainerd Road. One was an Uber driver and the other was a passenger. The driver said the passenger was being disrespectful in his car and he was asked to exit the vehicle, but he became irate and wouldn’t get out. The passenger said he got into a disorder with the driver about his driving and he was upset because he told him to exit and that he was unable to issue a refund. Both went their separate ways once police arrived.

Police were called to a residence on 6th Avenue Court. A man said the woman had called him to come over and he did. He said they got into a verbal argument and she told him to leave. He said he was going to leave and she threw his phone. He didn’t want to press charges for the phone. He said she then told him she was going to call the police and he waited for police to arrive. The woman said the same and she just wanted him to leave. The man then left.

A woman on Highland Avenue told police a friend who used to live with her left his belongings at her house. She wanted him to come get all of his things so he didn't have a reason to return to her home. The woman said she wanted him trespassed from her property. The man was not there while police were at the residence.

Police responded to a disorder at Tienda Guatemex at 2434 Rossville Blvd. An employee said a woman asked for a bag and then started putting a bunch of items in the bag and looked like she was going to steal them. The employee said another customer interfered and stopped the woman and then the woman pulled out her credit card. The employee said it was a misunderstanding. The woman paid for her items and left.

A woman called police and said she hadn’t heard from her grandfather all day and was concerned for him. Police went to his residence on E. 5th Street and knocked on the exterior doors of the home for roughly five minutes with no answer. Police then called the woman and told her no one answered at her grandfather's house. The woman said her mother, her grandfather’s daughter, was with her and that she was on the deed for the house. She told police there were keys hidden somewhere on the premise, and that she was allowing police inside. Police retrieved the keys, then called a supervisor regarding the entry. Police made non-forced entry and found the man asleep in his bedroom. The man was very grateful that police checked on him. Police called the woman and her mother while in the presence of the man and they were very glad to hear his voice.

A woman on Garfield Street told police someone was knocking on her front door at 3:44 a.m. She tried to see who it was on her doorbell camera but was unable to see anyone. Police searched the area and found nothing. The woman’s residence was placed on the Watch List for a week.

A woman on N. Quail Lane called police and said her car was left unlocked overnight and her purse was stolen. She said the vehicle was ransacked and her purse, with her wallet, license and $350 in cash was stolen. She requested to be put on the Watch List moving forward.

A man told police he parked his vehicle near 1 Broad Street and returned a few hours later to find it had damage. He wasn’t sure how it occurred.

Police responded to Windsor Street and spoke with a woman who said another woman has been harassing her and her daughter. She was using multiple numbers and multiple Facebook accounts. The woman said the other woman said she was going to come to their home and has been involved with other incidents towards her and her daughter in the past. Police informed the woman and her daughter to block the other woman if she attempts to contact either one of them again and to not reply to the messages anymore. Both were also informed to contact police again if the other woman arrives at their property.

Police were called to I-75 northbound where a man was reported unconscious. Police arrived and spoke with the man, who said he had been drinking with friends and that he wanted to leave and go home but they didn't. The man then left and started walking until he got tired and laid down. Police transported the man to his residence on Ranco Circle.

An anonymous caller told police there were two people at an abandoned home on Runyan Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m. Police arrived and searched the home and didn’t find anyone. This house had been deemed a nuisance by the city of Chattanooga and was required to get the home cleaned up 10 days after Aug. 23, but it had not been done.

A woman on Olive Street told police her sons were in the kitchen cussing and yelling at each other. She said they also were slamming things and she couldn't take it any longer. Police spoke with one son who said he and his brother were in an argument about how long each other were in the kitchen while they were trying to make breakfast. Both agreed to keep separated until they cooled down.

A man told police he was walking down the sidewalk on Martin Luther King Boulevard and a man in a wheelchair was trying to preach to him and was blocking the sidewalk. The man said they got into a verbal argument but nothing happened. Police spoke with the other man who said he was waiting on the bus and some guy came up to him and started cussing at him and threatened him. They started arguing about him blocking the sidewalk with his wheelchair. Both went their separate ways.

An officer was dispatched to Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road for a shoplifting. The caller said the shoplifters refused to stop when loss prevention approached them and fled in a silver Volkswagen Jetta. While heading towards the Walmart, the officer spotted a silver Volkswagen Jetta and initiated a traffic stop. The officer spoke with the three suspects, a woman and two men. The officer spoke over the phone with the complainant and was able to locate several clothing items inside the car with price tags still attached. The officer transported the suspects back to Walmart and they signed lifetime ban forms to never return to any Walmarts or Walmart properties. Walmart decided to not prosecute the theft. The total dollar amount for the stolen clothing was $135.55. The officer transported the suspects back to their vehicle where the traffic stop happened and they left.