Woods Fire Breaks Out In Lookout Valley At Homeless Camp

  Wednesday, November 15, 2023

A woods fire has broken out in Lookout Valley near the intersection of Cummings Highway and Wauhatchie Pike.

Nearby residents said it was endangering acres of national forest and local homes.

Residents, who said they fear they may have to evacuate, said the fire was at the location of a homeless camp.

The Chattanooga Fire Department continues to assist Tennessee Forestry with the brush fire.

Fire officials said several acres of land are burning in between Wauhatchie Pike and Lookout Creek.

The CFD responded on Tuesday afternoon and city firefighters remained at the site overnight into Wednesday fighting the fire.

Officials said, "It’s a wooded, steep area that’s hard to access with personnel and equipment, but our crews and Forestry officials are working tirelessly at this location.

"The fire is not close to any homes and there’s no structural endangerment at this time."

  • 11/15/2023
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Ordinances Codified
  11/15/2023

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Town Manager Brooke Pippenger has collected all the ordinances that have been passed through the years and reviewed them for accuracy, then sent them to the Municipal Technical ... more

Rhea County Seeking Burn Ban; Commission Debates Landfill Charges
  11/15/2023

Rhea County Emergency Management Director Brad Harrison came to the Rhea County Commission to request a burn ban for the entire county. Mr. Harrison said there were several large brush fires ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  11/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH 392 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT AND ... more

