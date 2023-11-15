Woods Fire Breaks Out In Lookout Valley At Homeless Camp

A woods fire has broken out in Lookout Valley near the intersection of Cummings Highway and Wauhatchie Pike.

Nearby residents said it was endangering acres of national forest and local homes.

Residents, who said they fear they may have to evacuate, said the fire was at the location of a homeless camp.

The Chattanooga Fire Department continues to assist Tennessee Forestry with the brush fire.

Fire officials said several acres of land are burning in between Wauhatchie Pike and Lookout Creek.

The CFD responded on Tuesday afternoon and city firefighters remained at the site overnight into Wednesday fighting the fire.

Officials said, "It’s a wooded, steep area that’s hard to access with personnel and equipment, but our crews and Forestry officials are working tirelessly at this location.

"The fire is not close to any homes and there’s no structural endangerment at this time."