Police Blotter: $12,000 Penny Man Leaves In Unlocked Vehicle Overnight Is Stolen; Woman's Friend Not Returning Her Mail

A man on Blossom Circle told police he discovered that his vehicle had been entered around 9 a.m. that morning. He last saw the vehicle there around 10 p.m. the night before, and it was left unlocked overnight. There were several items stolen from inside, including a rare penny worth $12,000. He saw fingerprints in the vehicle, but he's not sure if they are his or the suspect’s. His neighbors have ring cameras, but he hasn’t checked with them to see if there is video yet.



* * *

A woman on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police she was out of town the night before, but her ring camera caught footage of a white male looking into her home around 4:29 a.m. The man then proceeded to move the screen off a window and try to get in. When this did not work, the man went around and possibly cracked the other window, as it was not as damaged the day prior. The woman said she did not know the damage amount and would be contacting the landlord to see if they wished to press charges over the incident. Police gave a complaint card to the woman with an email address attached so she could send over the security footage.

* * *

A woman told police she needed to retrieve a few belongings from an apartment on McBrien Road. Police followed her to the apartment, and once on scene, her belongings were being carried outside by a person who lived in the apartment. The woman gathered her belongings and left the scene while police were there.

* * *

An employee at the Chipotle, 5242 Hwy. 153, told police she asked a woman who was lying inside of Chipotle, to leave, but she refused. Police asked the woman to leave the location, which she did without incident. The business did not wish her to be trespassed at this time.

* * *

Police responded to a fire at 3712 Cummings Hwy. Police observed straw and pallets on fire at the foot of a semi trailer. There was no damage observed to the trailer. The fire department estimated the damage to be approximately $50. A man, the responsible for this address, responded to the scene. He said he does have a problem with homeless people camping in their trailer due to the inability to lock it shut. Due to lack of evidence for arson, this will be considered an accidental fire.

* * *

A man at the DoubleTree, 407 Chestnut St., told police his company Ford F1S was broken into. He said he last saw his work truck at 9 p.m. the night before, and when he returned at approximately 5 a.m. that day, the truck had been broken into. The rear driver's side window had been smashed and approximately $10 of quarters had been stolen. There is no suspect information. Police were made aware of three other people with their vehicle's vandalized.

* * *

Police responded to the vandalism of multiple vehicles overnight at the apartments at 1445 Fagan St. A man said his black Ford F150 had a broken passenger window. He was unable to provide any suspect information.



* * *

Police observed that four vehicles had been vandalized in attempted car burglaries (windows smashed) at the Hilton Garden Inn, 311 Chestnut St. Police were aware where the parking lot at the DoubleTree, 407 Chestnut St., also had vandalism and car burglaries. The parking lot where the vandalisms occurred has no security footage.

* * *



A woman on Willow Brook Drive told police her car was stolen that morning. The vehicle is a brown Volvo XC60. She said her mother noticed the car was gone from the driveway that morning and said she viewed the neighbor's camera footage showing the car pulling off from the driveway around 4:10 a.m. She said she left her spare key in the vehicle overnight as well. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen. There is no suspect information and the video is still pending.

* * *

A vehicle reported stolen from Willow Brook Drive was located by police on Carriage Parc Drive The vehicle was removed from NCIC. No suspect information at this time. Video footage will be reviewed later. The owner was notified and responded to retrieve her vehicle. Police attempted to lift possible prints from the vehicle, results pending. A Samsung tablet was left in the vehicle by the supposed suspects. This tablet was turned into CPD Property as evidence. An investigator was notified and will follow up.

* * *

Police were notified of documents found in a storage unit on Shaw Avenue that was sold at auction. Police collected the documents and turned them into Property to be disposed of.



* * *



A woman on Winding Lane told police her neighbor left a concerning letter, confessing his love for her and saying he hopes they can be together. She said outside of being her neighbor, they have no type of relationship or contact with one another. She said this is not the first letter, nor type of behavior that has been concerning. She said he also left a couple of other letters, one which police observed, where he was saying he was fired from several jobs, but the firings were "basically bogus," and he said "back in 2005 I became violent," and further said he was fired as a sheriff's deputy at a jail. In the letter he said he had an anxiety disorder and that he's been off his meds. The woman told police that on several occasions, while she is leaving for work, he will already be outside near her car waiting for her. She said until now she has tried to ignore him, but now she wants to make police aware, due to his alleged past for similar issues. Police were unable to make contact with the man, but he lives in the apartment next to the woman.

* * *



The manager at the Dollar General, 3210 Wilcox Blvd., told police two older black females entered the store and fled with approximately $150 worth of merchandise. She said the store does not wish to prosecute, they just wanted to give the pictures of the women to police. Police asked the manager to submit the video. She said the women took laundry supplies and air fresheners. At this time, police have no further suspect information until the manager submits the evidence.

* * *



A man on Olive Street told police two of his vehicles had bullet holes in them. He was unsure when the incident happened and had no suspect information. Police observed a bullet hole to the front of his black Kia and to the rear of his red Hyundai. No shell casings or evidence were recovered. The was going to view camera footage for any possible suspect information.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police she had mail at a friend's apartment and they were refusing to send it to her. Police made contact with the friend, who said she just got the mail and had not sent it to the woman yet, but was going to. She said the woman had made several threats to her about getting the mail back. Police took possession of three pieces of mail, un-opened, and turned them into police Property. The woman was notified to contact police Property to retrieve her items.