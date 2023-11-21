Chattanooga Finally Gets Welcome Soaking Rain

The rain in Chattanooga never seemed so good.

After a long drought that emptied creeks and ponds and brought a frightening fire danger, there was a soaking rain overnight.

That came after the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tn., at 9 a.m. on Monday issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday night and Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning means extremely dangerous fire weather conditions. Extra ordinary dry conditions means fire can spread quickly, authorities said.

The National Weather Service said strong gusty winds were expected later today into Tuesday, mainly across the higher terrain areas, with very strong winds over the higher elevations and foothills of the East Tennessee mountains.



Officials of Hamilton County Emergency Management said, "Due to these extreme conditions, we recommend NO BURNING AT ALL!!"