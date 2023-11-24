Police Blotter: Tenant Won't Pay To Fix Mailbox She Damaged; Man Drops Video Games He Swiped After He Is Pursued





A man on E. 39th Street told police he is still being harassed by his ex-girlfriend. He said she is calling and texting at all hours and he wants this documented. He said he is unwilling to prosecute at this time. Police discussed options with him, and he is considering a restraining order.



Police spoke with a man at Exit 4A I-75 NB who was on the side of the interstate in a dangerous area, due to heavy and swift traffic. Police gave him a ride to the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr.



A couple on Riverfront Parkway told police that sometime Saturday night someone broke out the rear passenger door window of their 2019 Ford Expedition. There is no suspect information available.



Police were called to an address on Parkway Circle regarding a suspicious backpack lying in the grass on the side of the road. The Bomb Squad arrived on scene and determined that the backpack just held items and not an explosive. Police turned the bag into CPD Property.



A woman on Jarnigan Road told police that at some unknown date and time, the grill on her 2012 Ford Edge was damaged. It is unknown what caused the damage to the vehicle.



An employee at a business at 808 Chestnut St. told police a white female came into the business and began taking things off the counter, attempting to conceal them. The woman ended up throwing the items she took off the counter into a box in the hallway of the business. The employee said the woman then started to throw things around, acting irate, and on the way out of the door she stole a bowl of candy. The employee said at the moment she would only like officers to try and locate the woman and trespass her from the area. Police attempted to try and catch up with the woman candy smuggler, but were unable to locate her in the immediate area.



A man on Kirby Avenue told police he looked out of his front window and observed a tall black male standing on his front porch stairway. He said the man then left the scene in an unknown direction. He requested officers search the area. Officers were unable to locate the man.



A woman on Bexley Square called police regarding an on-going harassment situation. She said she believes her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend is responsible for numerous phone calls and text messages specifically describing locations of her boyfriend, what type of lipstick or clothing she was wearing, color of nail polish, shoes etc. She said she was very confident that the ex-girlfriend is responsible for the continuous harassment; however, at this time she has no conclusive proof. The woman has made several reports regarding this activity. All the texts and calls are originating from a phone. At this time there is no further information available and the ex-girlfriend is listed in this report based on the woman's verbal statement and prior incidents. The officer spoke to the magistrate regarding the incident, who concurred that without further proof indicating an actual suspect, no warrant could be obtained at this time.



A woman on Belle Vista Drive told police that at 10 p.m. her bank notified her that unknown persons were attempting to use her credit card information online. The bank successfully blocked the attempt, cut off her card and is sending her a new one. There is no suspect information.



A man who owns a property on Holland Lane told police his tenant was not complying to his needs, with a damaged mailbox, and he wanted to evict her. He said she earlier drove into the mailbox and completely damaged it. He said she and her boyfriend attempted to replace it on their own. It was not done according to how he wanted the mailbox to be, so he requested them to pay him the labor and materials so he could do it the way he wanted, because it is his property.

A suspicious man was reported at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. Police spoke with the man, who was loitering inside the store. Management wanted him to leave and he left upon police asking him to. The man was told that he is banned from the Speedway. He had no warrants.



An employee at R&G Associates, 4301 Founders Way, told police that someone cut the catalytic converter off of one of the company's Isuzu box trucks. There is no suspect information.



A man on Taylor Street told police that he was notified by EPB that someone had used his personal information to open an account in 2022. The man said he is unable to get power to his new residence due to the debt owed to the EPB. There is no suspect information.



A woman on Wilcox Boulevard showed police video of a black male wearing an orange construction jacket and an orange beanie come into her back yard. The man was carrying a hand bag and a tablet. She said the man had no business in her back yard.



A theft was reported at 2nd & Charles, 5756 Hixson Pike. An employee told police a white male was leaving the store with several unpaid for video games. The employee said the man was followed for a short time outside of the store until he realized be was being followed, then he dropped the items and ran. The items were returned to the store. The identity of the man in not known.