Police Blotter: Man Scammed By Fake Rental Car Employee; Rescuers Must Break Down Door To Get To Drunk Man

  • Saturday, November 25, 2023
A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police he had been scammed. He said he was attempting to contact Enterprise car rentals via phone to place a deposit and rent a car. He called a phone number he saw online for Enterprise. He said a lady answered the phone who identified herself as "Laura" and explained the process of renting a car from Enterprise, which included placing a down payment for the car. "Laura" told him he needed to go and buy prepaid debit cards in order to place the deposit. "Laura" then requested he provide the card information to her, and he did.
"Laura" said she would send a confirmation email and all he would need to do is go to Enterprise to pick up the car. He said he never received the email and "Laura" had stopped answering his phone calls. While speaking with him, he said the Enterprise he was trying to reach was on W. 20th Street. He provided "Laura's" phone number to police, but the number did not match that of the business. Police called Enterprise on W. 20th Street and spoke with an employee, who said they are familiar with the man and that he attempted to place a deposit with them in person, but they never took a deposit from him over the phone. The employee also said they do not take deposits from prepaid cards and are aware of a scam regarding a fake phone number for the business. Police notified the man of this information and suggested he no longer provide card information to unknown people over the phone. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported by a business at 307 Manufacturers Road. While en route to the call, police learned a woman was on the sidewalk refusing to leave. Police observed the woman sleeping on the sidewalk. She told police she was cold. She was taken to the Community Kitchen so they could help assist her with her needs.

* * *

Police spoke with a Cash America employee who said that a woman brought in a firearm to pawn. The firearm was a Taurus GX-4 9mm. It came back stolen out of Kentucky. Police contacted a detective there, who said to turn the gun into CPD Property and he would follow up.

* * *

An employee at Scenic Suds Car Wash Express, 5390 Hixson Pike, told police that a man came through the line and was being demanding and rude. The employee said they wanted the man to be trespassed and not return. Police spoke to the man, who said he simply asked the employee to remove the membership sticker from his windshield. The man said he would not return to the business, and he did not want to after the bad service.

* * *

An employee at Bowe & Associates, 6120 Shallowford Road, told police a former client was at the office and refused to leave. The employee said she felt threatened by the former client due to the way she behaved in court. The former client said she was just there to get the documents that belonged to her. The employee gave her the documents she needed without incident. The woman was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman on N. Concord Road showed police bank statements of multiple transactions that totaled up to a little over $10,000 that was taken from her account. She said she believes it is her ex-boyfriend, due to some of the ATM transactions that are coming from South Pittsburg and Kimball, which is the area where he lives. She said she never gave him permission to use her account. She said she has used her pin in front of him before and he could have remembered it. Follow up will be made with an investigator to see what else can be done.

* * *

Police responded to 18360 I-24 EB for a vehicle fire. Police found the vehicle was fully engulfed and awaiting the fire department. Police spoke with the owner and driver, who said she was going down the interstate when she saw some smoke coming from the front of her Kia Optima. After a short time, she then saw flames and immediately stopped the vehicle and exited. After several moments, the vehicle was fully engulfed. While police were on scene, the woman contacted her parents. A woman passerby stopped to see if the woman needed any assistance and offered for her to wait at her house for her parents, who were coming from Fayetteville. Don Yates towed the vehicle to their E. 23rd Street location.

* * *

A woman on Hamill Road told police the dead bolt on her door was broken in. Police observed the door to be broken. The woman said she believes it to be a woman she identified to police, as they have been having issues with each other lately. Police are waiting for security camera footage of the incident from the woman.

* * *

An employee at the Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road, told police a black male and a black female had come into the store and appeared to shoplift various laundry soaps and scent boosters. The employee was able to provide security footage of the two as they left the store. These images will be sent out to CPD Sworn for possible identification.

* * *

A man on Overlook Avenue called police for a disorder prevention. The man just wanted police to stand by while he gathered his belongings. This happened quickly and without issue.

* * *

A woman on Arlena Circle told police she heard noises outside of her window. She said her dog began to bark and become anxious. She did not see any movement outside, but called police. Police checked the area for any suspicious persons, but did not locate anyone on scene. Police placed the woman's address on the Watch List for two weeks.

* * *

While on patrol, police noticed an SUV parked on Windsor Street that is normally not there. While approaching the vehicle, police noticed the license plate was uneven so they ran the tag and it came back to a white Ford. The vehicle the tag was displayed on was a brown Infiniti IFX. The registered owner was a woman, but police were unable to confirm if the vehicle still belonged to her.

* * *

A man told police that at 7:20 p.m. he went to work at Jacks Restaurant and last saw his wallet inside his vehicle. He said he received a notification from his bank at 7:47 p.m. saying that there was a transaction at the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. for $544.70 and another transaction in the same location for $251.26 (total $795.96). He said he went to his vehicle after receiving that notification and noticed that his wallet had been stolen. He said his wallet contained three credit cards and $130 in cash. He said his vehicle may have been unlocked during the time of the theft. He informed his bank that his cards were stolen and that the charges at Walmart were not made by him. He told police that he would get in touch with his employer to attempt to get video footage of his vehicle being broken into.

* * *

A woman on Gateway Avenue told police her car had been vandalized. She said the rear driver's side window had been broken and the steering column had been damaged. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. The damage is estimated at $900. She said management is in the process of getting possible footage of the parking lot where the car was parked. No suspect information is known.

* * *

A man on Farmhouse Trail called for help. EMS 7 and Fire had to break down the back door for a forced entry. The man could not get up after being drunk and falling and hurting his back. The back door was broken and unable to close or lock all the way. The door to the actual house was able to lock and would successfully lock prior to all units leaving.
