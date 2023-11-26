Police Blotter: Woman Accuses Brake Shop Of Causing Other Damage; Purse And Gun Stolen Out Of Couples' Unlocked Vehicle

A woman told police that a brake shop replaced the rear brake pads on her 2008 Mercury Milan.

when she drove away she noticed her power steering "stiffened" and the vehicle was making a noise. She observed her vehicle leaking fluids, so she drove to another mechanic shop to have her fluids checked. She said she was told there was no power steering fluid inside her vehicle. She then went to Midas and learned her power suspension had been damaged. She believes the brake shop damaged her vehicle and wanted to document the incident.* * *An employee told police that over night several EPB work vehicles were broken into and tools were stolen on Pilot Point.He showed police video footage of a U-Haul truck entering the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. and someone cutting the fence. The U-Haul is then seen leaving the property at 4:59 a.m. Due to the limited camera footage available, police were unable to see any suspects. The man was sent a link to upload any additional footage to evidence.com. Police informed an investigator of this theft.* * *A caller reported a suspicious person at Morgan Motor Co., 3506 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a man and woman there. The man said they were allowed to be on the property.* * *Police were called about people sleeping in the breezeway at 330 Frazier Ave. Police found two men who were sleeping on the ground. They gathered their belongings and moved along.* * *A man on 2nd Avenue told police that while he was asleep, his ex-girlfriend came into his home and took his car keys. He said he woke to hear his vehicle starting up and her driving away with his vehicle. He had called her a number of times trying to get his vehicle back, but she refused to return it. He said apparently she took it because she was mad at him. He said the front door of his residence was unlocked, and he did not have another set of keys for his vehicle. He did not know his girlfriend's date of birth or the exact address where she lived. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. Police will follow up on the matter.* * *A man told police he received a letter in the mail the day before from a local medical facility to inform him that the business had a cyber attack on their security system. The man said he has not noticed any unusual activity on his personal accounts. However, he said he has received spam emails from a Microsoft Account Team. He said he intends to freeze his credit through the credit bureaus. He wanted to document the incident due to him being a potential victim of identity theft.* * *A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police she had footage of three men checking door handles that morning around 12:55 a.m. No vehicle of hers was entered nor any items taken.* * *A woman on Provence Street told police her grandma and her boyfriend were arguing, and he pulled a gun on her grandmother. She said she just wanted the boyfriend to leave the address. Police spoke with her grandmother and the boyfriend, who both said they were only arguing and didn't have any firearms in the residence. Both agreed to stop arguing and go to sleep. There was no evidence of a firearm, and the boyfriend stayed at the residence due to it being the grandmother's house.* * *Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle with the doors open in the area of 1400 Sinclair Ave. Police ran the TN registration and found it returned to an address in East Ridge. Police had East Ridge PD go by that address to make contact with the owner, at which time it was found to be stolen. The vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing.* * *While on regular patrol, police observed a woman, later identified, lying down on the sidewalk at 2700 Market St. She told police she was lying down due to having a thorn in her foot and being cold. She denied EMS, but requested a ride to a place she claimed was her residence. Police gave her a ride to Water Street.* * *A man at the Ridgeway Apartments on Poplar Street told police he wanted his live-in girlfriend to get out of his apartment. When police arrived he said she had already left the scene. Police asked the man to call back if she should she return.* * *A man on N. Natchez Road told police he found a tool in the passenger seat of his Kia Forte. He said he believes the tool belonged to the people who attempted to steal his vehicle. Police recovered the tack puller hand tool from the vehicle. Police learned that fingerprints could not be lifted from the tool. The tool was turned in to Property.* * *A woman on Cain Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone stole her wallet from her vehicle. Inside of the wallet were her misc. identity cards and credit/debit cards. There is no suspect information.* * *While on scene on another call, The manager of the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., asked police to trespass a woman who was on scene speaking to him. Police trespassed the woman for violating the policy of not checking in with the front office before going to a friend's hotel room.* * *A couple on Dagney Lane told police the day before their cameras caught two men getting into their unlocked car and proceeding to steal the woman's Lounge Fly bag, along with her husband's Warrior Poet Shadow Systems 9mm, with an optic and holstered in a Tier1 concealed carrier holster, which had an extra mag in it. Police are working to identify the men. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.