$250,000 Wire Theft Investigation Leads To The Arrest Of 10 People

For the last three months, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives have conducted an investigation into numerous wire thefts that have occurred throughout Hamilton County. During the course of the investigation, information and leads were also found leading detectives to additional thefts in Marion County.

As a result of the three-month investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged 10 people for wire theft. The investigation found that these 10 people cut live AT&T and Charter Communications wiring off poles, burned the plastic off the wiring, and sold the copper at area scrap yards.



The 10 people arrested by the Sheriff's Office are:



Christopher Sharber

James Perry

Michael Kostiuk

Shane Basler

Makayla Frizzell

James Webb

Mitchell Elsea

Bailey McNabb

Tracy Monds

Terry Davis

All 10 suspects were charged with vandalism of critical infrastructure and theft of property over $10,000.



The total loss of copper wire is estimated at $250,000.