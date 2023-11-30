American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport

American Airlines declared its plan to increase daily nonstop flights from the Chattanooga Airport to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) as part of its 2024 summer schedule.

The addition demonstrates Chattanooga Airport’s continued growth, coinciding with its 26,000-square-foot terminal expansion, set to open in early 2024.

Next summer, passengers will have four daily departures and arrivals between Chattanooga and Dallas. This not only increases direct business and leisure travel, but travelers can also connect nonstop to more than 10,000 destinations including 26 international countries through DFW.

