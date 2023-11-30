Latest Headlines

American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport

  • Thursday, November 30, 2023

American Airlines declared its plan to increase daily nonstop flights from the Chattanooga Airport to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) as part of its 2024 summer schedule.

The addition demonstrates Chattanooga Airport’s continued growth, coinciding with its 26,000-square-foot terminal expansion, set to open in early 2024.

Next summer, passengers will have four daily departures and arrivals between Chattanooga and Dallas. This not only increases direct business and leisure travel, but travelers can also connect nonstop to more than 10,000 destinations including 26 international countries through DFW.

To find out more information about this flight and the airport’s seven other nonstop destinations, visit www.chattairport.com/airlines-destinations.

Latest Headlines
American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
Middle Valley Youth Spring Baseball Registration Is Open
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/30/2023
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
Magical Season Ends For Boyd Buchanan, 35-13
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/30/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 29th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/30/2023
Breaking News
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023

Old scenes from Waldens Ridge are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

Lucky Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Double Play In Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2023

A lucky Powerball Double Play player in Chattanooga won $50,000 Wednesday night by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Circle ... more

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card
  • 11/30/2023

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police ex-boyfriend had come to her residence, knocking on her door, inquiring about his Xbox games. She told him that she did not have his belongings at her ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2023
Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics
Police Say Driver In Fatal Frazier Avenue Crash Rammed Other Driver, Fought Paramedics
  • 11/29/2023
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 11/29/2023
Mayor Says Patrols Stepped Up On Frazier Avenue; Traffic Calming Options Being Considered
  • 11/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023
Opinion
City Can't Control Personal Choices But Can Control Design
  • 11/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Dark Money Harms Policies And Silences Citizen Voices
  • 11/30/2023
Traffic Study Needed On North Side Of River
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response (2)
  • 11/29/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
  • 11/30/2023
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • 11/29/2023
Vols Fall To North Carolina, 100-92
  • 11/30/2023
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
  • 11/29/2023
Happenings
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
  • 11/29/2023
Official Chattanooga Christmas Ornament Features Tennessee Aquarium
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
  • 11/30/2023
Intersection Of Dover Lane And Ringgold Road To Be Closed In East Ridge Beginning Monday
  • 11/29/2023
Did You Know? Made in America
Did You Know? Made in America
  • 11/29/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/30/2023
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 11/29/2023
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
  • 11/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns This Holiday Season
  • 11/28/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
City Can't Control Personal Choices But Can Control Design
  • 11/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Dark Money Harms Policies And Silences Citizen Voices
  • 11/30/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 5 National Awards For Creative Excellence
  • 11/30/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 11/30/2023
"Suspicious Activity" Turns Out To Be Young Adults Just Talking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County's Growth Plan Announces Last Of 3 Open Houses This Year
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Student Scene
GPS Band And Orchestra Director Commended During UTK Homecoming
GPS Band And Orchestra Director Commended During UTK Homecoming
  • 11/30/2023
UTC Chancellor Steven Angle Elected To CUMU Board Of Directors
  • 11/29/2023
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
  • 11/28/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
  • 11/30/2023
Tennessee Leads Fight Against Foster Care Placement Rule
  • 11/29/2023
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 11/29/2023
Memories
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
Obituaries
Alice Marie Carroll
Alice Marie Carroll
  • 11/30/2023
Carolyn Jennings Baird Cofer
Carolyn Jennings Baird Cofer
  • 11/30/2023
Ronald King
Ronald King
  • 11/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Word III, Alvin (Cleveland)
Word III, Alvin (Cleveland)
  • 11/30/2023
McCall, Colleen Crawford (Cleveland)
McCall, Colleen Crawford (Cleveland)
  • 11/30/2023
Wimberley, George Vernon (Chatsworth)
Wimberley, George Vernon (Chatsworth)
  • 11/30/2023