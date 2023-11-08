Latest Headlines

Red Bank Firefighters Getting More Equipment; New Board To Set Rules For Funds To Non-Profits

  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Red Bank firefighters will each be getting a second set of turn-out gear - the protective clothing worn when fighting a fire. After it has been used, the clothing has to be thoroughly cleaned and another set needs to be available while the first set of gear is cleaned. The commissioners approved buying 39 new sets of turnout coats and pants for the amount of $117,695. It was budgeted in the general fund.

Another contract for the purchase of 39 pair of new firefighting turnout boots at $500 a pair, was also approved for the total amount of $21,645. Firefighters hoods to complete the 39 sets of turnout gear have already been ordered and received. The fire department was also authorized to buy various sizes of hoses to have when replacements are needed. The cost of the hoses is $23,024. Chief Brent Sylar commented that if the hoses had been bought pre-pandemic, the cost would have been half of that amount.

The purchase of two new in-car camera kits from Axon Enterprises was authorized for the Red Bank Police Department. Police Chief Dan Seymour said the cameras will be put into two new vehicles for the two newly hired officers. Funding for this purchase is primarily from a Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) grant that will pay $20,730. The price increased after the grant was accepted and it cannot be amended, so the balance of $4330 will come from the city’s general fund.

Use of iWorQ software that the city already has access to will now be expanded and used to collect pavement data and to create a sign inventory collection throughout Red Bank. Every mile of the city’s streets will be evaluated and the data will be entered to create a pavement plan. A complete inventory of every sign in the city will be collected and entered and stored into the data base. Every road in Red Bank will be evaluated and information about it stored. The system will be able to recommend options for an improvements plan. The cost to activate this part of the software will be $15,000, which is low compared to other similar software, said Public Works Director Greg Tate. Sidewalks are not included for now, but the software can be updated to keep track of sidewalk conditions as well. This stored information and advice will help the city to plan and budget and make informed decisions, said Commissioner Pete Phillips.

The city will soon have a new stormwater plan, a paving plan, a master and parks plan, and a new traffic study, said Commissioner Phillips.  This shows how tax dollars are being put to good use, he said.

The old playground equipment at White Oak Park was declared as surplus so it can be removed to make way for a new playground to be put in. It will be advertised at the government surplus auction site, govdeals.com. Unclaimed property that has accumulated at the police department was also declared surplus and will be destroyed.

Previously, the commissioners voted to use $150,000 of the money Red Bank received from the American Rescue Plan Act to go to non-profit organizations. The city is establishing a non-profit citizens advisory board that will establish guidelines and solicit applications for the micro grants that the city will be giving from that money. The $150,000 that was set aside for this fund will be given out in $50,000 increments for three consecutive years. The board will have up to 10 members. Applications to receive the grants will be submitted to the committee who will make recommendations to the board of commissioners who will give the final approval. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said the winners of the grant money will be non-profits that directly affect the Red Bank community.

Announcements from the board of commissioners include that the last Red Bank food pantry pick-up date before Thanksgiving will be on Nov. 16. Monetary or food donations as well as volunteers are still needed. Citizens of Red Bank are requested to fill out the survey about school facilities that is on the city’s website. They are also encouraged to attend the upcoming school board facilities meetings on Nov. 20 and 27. Registration for participation in the Red Bank Christmas parade has a deadline of Nov. 17.

City Manager Martin Granum announced that the city’s offices will be closed Friday in observation of Veteran’s Day, which is on Saturday this year. He said that requests for proposals for the Red Bank comprehensive plan closed on Nov. 3 and three had been received. A steering committee will evaluate the RFPs and make a recommendation at the Nov. 21 commission meeting.

On Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Red Bank will hold its second annual open house. Help will be provided with available resources including information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), voter registration, drug take backs, and help for getting tax relief. It will take place in the parking lot between the police department and fire station #1 on Dayton Boulevard.

A resolution passed to declare Nov. 25, 2023 as “Small Business Saturday” within the city of Red Bank.

 

