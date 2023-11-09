Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon

A home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon in Ooltewah.

A neighbor called 911 reporting heavy smoke coming from the roof. At 2:30 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD responded to 9826 Frost Creek Drive and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting fire through the roof.

Firefighters confirmed no one was home. Seconds later, fire officials reported the fully-involved house fire. A mutual aid was requested to assist the Tri-Community VFD.

Catoosa County Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Highway 58 VFD responded to the scene and East Ridge FD stood by at Tri-Community VFD station 1.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the first responders.

Damages are unknown at this time and the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.