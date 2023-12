Two people were killed and another person seriously injured in an early morning fiery crash on Sand Mountain early Monday morning.

The wreck was around 2 a.m. on Brow Road between New Home Road and Wells Road.

A vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree before flipping.

The driver and front seat passenger were killed. The rear passenger was able to crawl out.

The Georgia Patrol Specialized Reconstruction Team (SKRT) is investigating.