Latest Headlines

EPB Forms New Energy And Communications Division To Be Headed By Ryan Keel

  • Friday, December 15, 2023
Shown are EPB Board Chair Vicky Gregg, EPB CEO David Wade, EPB President, Energy and Communications Business Unit Ryan Keel
Shown are EPB Board Chair Vicky Gregg, EPB CEO David Wade, EPB President, Energy and Communications Business Unit Ryan Keel
photo by EPB

EPB officials announced Friday that EPB will establish a new business unit, which will be wholly dedicated to capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The new business unit will be called Energy and Communications.

Officials said, "To keep Chattanooga at the forefront as the energy and communications industries undergo rapid change, the EPB Board has approved a plan to restructure the company to give it greater flexibility and focus in positioning the community to benefit from longer-term developments while heightening EPB’s continuing efforts to deliver world-class technology and customer service through its current operations."

To provide direct leadership for this part of the company, the EPB Board promoted Ryan Keel, currently senior vice president Technical Operations. In his new role, Mr. Keel will serve as president of the Energy and Communications business unit with day-to-day responsibility for EPB’s existing operations including the Electric and Fiber Optics systems.

David Wade will continue to serve as EPB’s CEO, heading up the corporate entity with overarching responsibility for the whole company and its strategic direction.

According to EPB Board Chair Vicky Gregg, the changes "will allow EPB to maintain its focus on delivering excellence in its established operations while adding capacity to proactively explore new ways to benefit the greater Chattanooga community. Over the last several years, Ryan has demonstrated the kind of leadership EPB needs as it takes its next steps in continuously striving for ever-higher levels of excellence to serve our customers. At the same time, establishing the new business unit will give EPB the flexibility to recruit expertise that will allow us to more fully focus on emerging technologies such as EPB Quantum Network while also exploring key opportunities such as geothermal energy.”

Mr. Wade said, “A little more than 20 years ago, the EPB Board approved the launch of America’s first Gig-speed community-wide network along with the deployment of the most advanced power distribution infrastructure in the nation. Today, they gave EPB the flexibility and capacity we need to explore emerging opportunities that could be just as transformative for Chattanooga in the long-term.

“I also appreciate their approval of my recommendation to promote Ryan. I’ve worked with him for many years, and his commitment to EPB’s community mission, dedication to delivering for customers, and breadth of experience have prepared him to lead our ongoing efforts as we continuously work to deliver world-class technology and customer experiences for the people we serve.”

Officials said Mr. Keel has led some of EPB’s most successful cross-divisional efforts. In addition to playing a critical role in the initial design and build out of EPB’s smart grid, he has led the company’s Technical Operations since 2014. Over the last few years, he has had primary responsibility for EPB’s five-year, $70 million upgrade of Chattanooga’s fiber optic network which paved the way for EPB to launch America’s first community-wide 25 Gig internet service.

Mr. Keel said, “I am honored to have this opportunity to serve our community mission of enhancing quality of life for all our customers as the EPB team works every day to innovate and improve Chattanooga’s infrastructure and technology offerings. Together we’re committed to doing everything we can to advance the community we’re proud to call home.”

Mr. Keel is a native Chattanoogan. He has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He began working at EPB in 1997 and has held positions in engineering, operations, and leadership. He is a member and past president of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club. He and his wife Keri are the parents of three children.

Latest Headlines
EPB Forms New Energy And Communications Division To Be Headed By Ryan Keel
EPB Forms New Energy And Communications Division To Be Headed By Ryan Keel
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2023
UTC Women Upend Lipscomb 72-62
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2023
BOWLING: District 4 Tournament Results; Cleveland Boys, Bradley Central Girls Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, December 14th
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2023
Breaking News
Missionary Ridge, Brainerd To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/17/2023

Missionary Ridge will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. Several Brainerd pictures are also included. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit
  • 12/15/2023

A man on Bailey Avenue told police sometime that week a bullet had damaged his home. He showed police two separate ricochet points in the upstairs balcony, as well as a bullet hole through a ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALES, RANDY LEE 601 JAMES ST LOT 26 ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAIL TO YIELD FINANCIAL ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Charged With Torturing Prisoners During Bosnia Conflict
  • 12/14/2023
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
  • 12/14/2023
Location Of New Red Bank-Hixson Elementary Still Up In The Air
Location Of New Red Bank-Hixson Elementary Still Up In The Air
  • 12/14/2023
Work Begins On Converting Long Vacant Chattanooga Bank Building Into Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel
  • 12/14/2023
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Judges: Beholden To The Constitution And Accountable To The People
  • 12/14/2023
Home For The Holidays
  • 12/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Embrace Transportation Changes
  • 12/14/2023
Sports
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
  • 12/13/2023
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
  • 12/14/2023
UTC Women Upend Lipscomb 72-62
  • 12/15/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
UTC Women Travel To Nashville To Take On Lipscomb
  • 12/13/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Hosts Annual Art Supply Drive To Benefit The Soddy-Daisy Community Library
  • 12/14/2023
HCSO Honored At 37th Annual Christmas At The Courthouse Festivities
  • 12/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
  • 12/14/2023
Winter Vistas: “Uncle Billy” Vs. “Old Pat” At Tunnel Hill Program Is Jan. 6
  • 12/15/2023
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Launches New Education And Community Engagement Efforts
  • 12/15/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
The Red Bank Elementary School Debate
  • 12/15/2023
Judges: Beholden To The Constitution And Accountable To The People
  • 12/14/2023
Home For The Holidays
  • 12/15/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
The Dixie Group Reports Sale And Leaseback Of Adairsville, Ga. Facility
  • 12/15/2023
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
  • 12/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 7-13
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/14/2023
Student Scene
Esmerelda Lee Challenges Graduates At Winter Commencement
  • 12/14/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/14/2023
Mocassin Bend Chatper, NSDAR Presents Tennessee State Poem To 8 Local Schools
  • 12/13/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant
  • 12/15/2023
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
  • 12/14/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Susan E. Harden
Susan E. Harden
  • 12/15/2023
Jean Reaves Adcox
Jean Reaves Adcox
  • 12/14/2023
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
  • 12/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Allen, Billy Fred (Cleveland)
Allen, Billy Fred (Cleveland)
  • 12/15/2023
Dixon, Monroe (LaFayette)
  • 12/15/2023
O'Quinn, James E. (Cohutta)
O'Quinn, James E. (Cohutta)
  • 12/15/2023