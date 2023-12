An application has been filed with the Regional Planning Agency for a motorcross track in Ooltewah.

Ricky Nelson of 8117 Triple J Trail is seeking a permanent amusement resort special permit.

He said it would be a dirt track for dirt bikes.

The request goes before the Planning Commission at its meeting in January.

Triple J. Trail is off Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Mr. Nelson said the track would be "placed on my farm for my son, daughter and other families to enjoy."