Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE 
7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE 
7907 CHIANTI WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, HANNAH MELISSA 
2035 HAWK STREET SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIGGS, JAIDEN HUNTER 
1835 FIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

BRADFORD, ARIES TARON 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
456 ELLIOTT ST SODDY DAISY, 373795623 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CASTETTER, JEREMY P 
8486 GRACIE MAC LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CONNOLLY, ANNE 
1370 POLARIS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

COPELAND, BRANDON L 
55 HOOK ST HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

DAVIS, JASSMYN NICOLE 
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCOBAR LOARCA, LUIS MIGUEL 
4156 E RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122308 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOUNTAIN, JOSEPH BERNARD 
129 FRONTEIR TRL APT A DALTON, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M 
448 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANNON, CURETON HAYES 
612 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GLASCOCK, FRANK R 
417 N PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER 
365 LAKEVIEW DR CROSSVILE, 38558 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, AUSTIN WILLIAM 
318 YATES SPRING ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, ZACHARY DAVID 
915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT

HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS 
1307 APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARDY, JAUMICHAEL ALEXANDER 
630 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, RAYMOND 
608 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN 
915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121373 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, KOSYGIN LAMECH 
8095 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LOPEZ GONZALEZ, ELIAS 
5004 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS 
3401 STALLION LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
1802 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063029 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MALDONADO, GABRIEL J 
374 CREEK SIDE LANE DECATER, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON 
266 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CAR JACKING

MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION 
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF / DOMESTIC

MOORE, ROBERT EDWARD 
117 WINSTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA )

MOORER, VERONICA RENEE 
738 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ORSCO, FRANCISCO 
4312 DODDSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN 
3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PICKETT, JORDAN ALEXANDER 
107 SHELBY ST FT OGLETHORPE, 307423720 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS 
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073608 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA 
5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN 
2102 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ PEREZ, ELMER 
1602 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REEVES, MATTHEW T 
8808 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROGERS, THALIA 
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071029 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

ROSS, LARRY LEE 
3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SALAS-VAZQUEZ, GUADALUPE VALENT 
2401 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, JEFFREY LEE 
2181 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SHAW, DAVID TYLER 
102 ANDERSON ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

STEVENS, THACHARY JASON 
8430 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
3313 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101283 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
10228 Big Pine Ln Soddy Daisy, 373795226 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WIGFALL, DEVONTE 
1016 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WILKINSON, ZANE B 
2402 CHARLIE AVE APT 4 NASHVILLE, 37203 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CORY TREMAINE 
312 WEST EZZARD AVE DAYTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

YATES, PAUL LEE 
7445 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
1180 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALIAS CAPIAS SHOPLIFTING
FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

