Here are the mug shots:
|ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/01/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARNOLD, HANNAH MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIGGS, JAIDEN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADFORD, ARIES TARON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/14/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|CASTETTER, JEREMY P
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CONNOLLY, ANNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
|
|COPELAND, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|DAVIS, JASSMYN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ESCOBAR LOARCA, LUIS MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GANNON, CURETON HAYES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GLASCOCK, FRANK R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|GREENE, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALL, ZACHARY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/13/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARDY, JAUMICHAEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNTER, RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, KOSYGIN LAMECH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ GONZALEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MALDONADO, GABRIEL J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF / DOMESTIC
|
|MOORE, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/17/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA )
|
|MOORER, VERONICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ORSCO, FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PICKETT, JORDAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REEVES, MATTHEW T
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROSS, LARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SALAS-VAZQUEZ, GUADALUPE VALENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAW, DAVID TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WIGFALL, DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|WILKINSON, ZANE B
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CORY TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|YATES, PAUL LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00
|
|YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS SHOPLIFTING
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|