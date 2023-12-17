Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/01/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, HANNAH MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIGGS, JAIDEN HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/31/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY BRADFORD, ARIES TARON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/14/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD CASTETTER, JEREMY P

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/15/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CONNOLLY, ANNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW COPELAND, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 DAVIS, JASSMYN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCOBAR LOARCA, LUIS MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GANNON, CURETON HAYES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GLASCOCK, FRANK R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING GREENE, AUSTIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, ZACHARY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/13/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARDY, JAUMICHAEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, KOSYGIN LAMECH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LOPEZ GONZALEZ, ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MALDONADO, GABRIEL J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/18/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF / DOMESTIC MOORE, ROBERT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/17/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA ) MOORER, VERONICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ORSCO, FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PICKETT, JORDAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRICE, BARBARA CYERRA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REEVES, MATTHEW T

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROSS, LARRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SALAS-VAZQUEZ, GUADALUPE VALENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAW, DAVID TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/30/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WIGFALL, DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION WILKINSON, ZANE B

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CORY TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING YATES, PAUL LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00 YOUNCE, TONYA RANA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS SHOPLIFTING

FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWGLASCOCK, FRANK R417 N PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER365 LAKEVIEW DR CROSSVILE, 38558Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGGRAY, MATTHEW ERIC220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENE, AUSTIN WILLIAM318 YATES SPRING ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, ZACHARY DAVID915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENTHANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS1307 APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHARDY, JAUMICHAEL ALEXANDER630 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNTER, RAYMOND608 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, PATRICIA ANN915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121373Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, KOSYGIN LAMECH8095 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTLOPEZ GONZALEZ, ELIAS5004 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS3401 STALLION LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA1802 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063029Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMALDONADO, GABRIEL J374 CREEK SIDE LANE DECATER, 37321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEMCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON266 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCAR JACKINGMITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF / DOMESTICMOORE, ROBERT EDWARD117 WINSTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA )MOORER, VERONICA RENEE738 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFORSCO, FRANCISCO4312 DODDSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPICKETT, JORDAN ALEXANDER107 SHELBY ST FT OGLETHORPE, 307423720Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073608Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPRICE, BARBARA CYERRA5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN2102 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ PEREZ, ELMER1602 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREEVES, MATTHEW T8808 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROGERS, THALIA2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071029Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)ROSS, LARRY LEE3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072602Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSALAS-VAZQUEZ, GUADALUPE VALENT2401 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, JEFFREY LEE2181 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSHAW, DAVID TYLER102 ANDERSON ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE WALKER COUNTYSTEVENS, THACHARY JASON8430 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL3313 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101283Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE10228 Big Pine Ln Soddy Daisy, 373795226Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWIGFALL, DEVONTE1016 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063244Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWILKINSON, ZANE B2402 CHARLIE AVE APT 4 NASHVILLE, 37203Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, CORY TREMAINE312 WEST EZZARD AVE DAYTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGYATES, PAUL LEE7445 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00YOUNCE, TONYA RANA1180 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDALIAS CAPIAS SHOPLIFTINGFORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION





