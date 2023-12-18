10 New Apartment Buildings Planned On 11 Acres Near The Wilcox Tunnel Through Missionary Ridge

A developer is planning to put 10 apartment buildings near the Wilcox Tunnel at Missionary Ridge.

The 11-acre tract that is sought for rezoning at 1400 N. Chamberlain Ave. is currently wooded.

The site is behind the Granite Heights Apartments.

The applicant is listed as Tess Wentland of 3212 South Crest Place.

The application says, "Our zoning request aims to address the back portion of 1400 N Chamberlain Ave. About half of the property is currently zoned R-3 and has a multi-family development on it. We wish to expand the existing development into the back undeveloped portion of the property.

"Part of this undeveloped land is zoned R-1, which is not compatible for a multi-family development and we are requesting it be changed to R-3. This adjustment supports a cohesive urban plan and meets the demand for multi-family housing in the community."

A plat shows a new road with a cul de sac going back from the current apartments. Roads would veer off to the left to the new apartment buildings from the new road.

Each building would have 24 units, including some one-bedroom and some two-bedroom units.

There would be 260 parking spaces.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on Jan. 8.