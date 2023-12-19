Latest Headlines

Sharpe, Connor Recommend New Elementary At Site Of Red Bank High, Middle

  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023

County Commissioner David Sharpe (District 6) and Hamilton County School Board Member Ben Conner (District 6) on Tuesday recommended building a new elementary school for Red Bank at the current campus of Red Bank Middle and Red Bank High.

School Board Chairman Joe Smith said he disagrees, saying he still favors a new elementary school at the Dupont site in Hixson. He said, "Building a beautiful new school on that site still makes the most sense to this board member." 

They said the plan "is supported by Red Bank community leaders and has been deemed viable by the Hamilton County Schools administration."

Commissioner Sharpe and School Board Member Connor touted the proposal as putting Red Bank students first and as prioritizing a community-oriented educational experience, while also addressing long-standing school facilities issues. Commissioner Sharpe contrasted the alternative proposal with the one previously introduced by County Mayor Weston Wamp.

“Unlike the county mayor's scheme to remove all elementary schools from Red Bank, this proposal keeps our students and our educational opportunities within the city limits,” said Commissioner Sharpe. “This proposal addresses the concerns of the community and offers a quality, viable option that puts kids’ needs above everything else.”

Mr. Connor, who worked alongside members of the Red Bank community to formulate an alternative option to meet the needs of the community, said, “Over the last several months, we have heard loud and clear the disapproval of any plan that would send Red Bank students outside of city limits for their elementary school experience. As a father and an active parent, I'm troubled at the prospect of placing young kids into mega-schools, rather than a quality educational experience that gives them the support and attention they need to grow and thrive. This plan does that and then some.”

He said the plan "has been determined to be not only financially feasible, but more cost-effective than the previous scheme introduced by the county mayor."

The final costs are to be determined following additional study by the Hamilton County Schools administration and the final results of the bid process, which can begin as soon as the beginning of the new year, it was stated.

Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry, also in attendance at Tuesday's press conference, added her thoughts about the new proposal along with Mr. Connor and Commissioner Sharpe.

“I am so grateful that the idea of co-locating an elementary school on the Red Bank High School and Middle campus that was presented to by city staff at a Dec. 5 meeting has risen to the top as the most viable and mutually beneficial of many options explored,” said Mayor Berry. “This plan, which was supported in our resolution presented to the school board on Dec. 13, could provide numerous spin-off benefits and educational opportunities for our Red Bank students, as well as fulfill the several goals expressed by our residents of maintaining the Red Bank feeder pattern, consolidating only two of our current zone schools rather than three, and maintaining an elementary school in our city limits.”

Latest Headlines
Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Chattanooga Firefighter Who Was Denied Benefits Related To PTSD
  • Breaking News
  • 12/19/2023
Mayor Says Riverwalk To Be Connected To Cumberland Trail; Passenger Depot Set For Airport
Mayor Says Riverwalk To Be Connected To Cumberland Trail; Passenger Depot Set For Airport
  • Breaking News
  • 12/19/2023
Sharpe, Connor Recommend New Elementary At Site Of Red Bank High, Middle
  • Breaking News
  • 12/19/2023
City Council Delays Action On Allowing Skateboarding Citywide
  • Breaking News
  • 12/19/2023
UTC's Person, Brown Named To All-American Teams
  • Sports
  • 12/19/2023
Hayes Wood Elects To Play Final Soccer Season At Virginia
Hayes Wood Elects To Play Final Soccer Season At Virginia
  • Sports
  • 12/19/2023
Breaking News
Interesting People Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/20/2023

Interesting Chattanooga people will be featured in the new coffee table book of old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos has been printed by College Press. ... more

Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Chattanooga Firefighter Who Was Denied Benefits Related To PTSD
  • 12/19/2023

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling in favor of a Chattanooga firefighter who was denied pension benefits after he was unable to work due to PTSD. The decision affirmed a ... more

Chattanooga Teen In Custody Following Bradley County Burglary Investigation
  • 12/19/2023

A teen from Chattanooga was arrested following an investigation into a string of auto burglaries where a firearm and a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV were stolen in northern Bradley County. Deputies ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Gives Final Approval To 3 Residential Projects
  • 12/19/2023
Earlier House Fire On Old Britain Circle Rekindles In Tri-Comm’s District
Earlier House Fire On Old Britain Circle Rekindles In Tri-Comm’s District
  • 12/19/2023
Police Blotter: Publishers Clearing House "Winner" Is Scammed; Woman Thinks Ex Took Her Money While She Was Doing Her Hair
  • 12/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/19/2023
Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • 12/18/2023
Opinion
Too Many Cars, Not Enough Road
  • 12/19/2023
There's Still Time To Give To The S.M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/19/2023
We Need Christmas In Our Lives
  • 12/19/2023
Gaming The Gas System
  • 12/19/2023
State Rep. Dan Howell: Historic Investments In Transportation Will Benefit Tennesseans
State Rep. Dan Howell: Historic Investments In Transportation Will Benefit Tennesseans
  • 12/18/2023
Sports
Hayes Wood Elects To Play Final Soccer Season At Virginia
Hayes Wood Elects To Play Final Soccer Season At Virginia
  • 12/19/2023
Valleybrook Club Turns New Chapter With Hire Of Head Golf Professional
Valleybrook Club Turns New Chapter With Hire Of Head Golf Professional
  • 12/18/2023
UTC's Person, Brown Named To All-American Teams
  • 12/19/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Set To Host Gardner-Webb In "Teddy Bear Toss" Night
  • 12/18/2023
Happenings
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
  • 12/19/2023
River City Company Opens Request For Qualifications For Banners In The Northshore District
  • 12/18/2023
Did You Know? Guaranteed Maximum Price
Did You Know? Guaranteed Maximum Price
  • 12/20/2023
PHOTOS: Morphis Christmas Light Display In Mission Oaks Celebrates 21 Years
  • 12/19/2023
Life With Ferris: Nancy Robinson Kept Her Beauty For Almost A Century
  • 12/18/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
Too Many Cars, Not Enough Road
  • 12/19/2023
There's Still Time To Give To The S.M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/19/2023
We Need Christmas In Our Lives
  • 12/19/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
Attorney General Skrmetti Announces $700 Million Settlement With Google Over Play Store Misconduct
  • 12/19/2023
Qubitekk And Qunnect Achieve First Equipment Interoperability On EPB Quantum Network
  • 12/19/2023
TDOT Halts Highway Construction For The Holiday Travel Period
  • 12/19/2023
Real Estate
RP Homes Announces New 56-Home Development In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Dedicates 1st Ever United Way Home
  • 12/18/2023
Developer Planning To Convert 3-Story Extended Stay Hotel On Airpark Drive Into Apartments
  • 12/18/2023
Student Scene
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Earns Advanced Spine Surgery Certification From DNV
  • 12/19/2023
CHATT Foundation Hosts Memorial Service For Homeless In Chattanooga Who Have Died In 2023
  • 12/18/2023
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant To Upgrade Depot
  • 12/15/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
People Praising God Ministries Holds 2nd Annual Winter Wear Giveaway
  • 12/19/2023
Watch Night Service Announced At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Dec. 31
  • 12/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Anniversaries Are Among The Very Best Of Celebration
Bob Tamasy: Anniversaries Are Among The Very Best Of Celebration
  • 12/18/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Love Merritt
Barbara Love Merritt
  • 12/19/2023
Horace Tilton Pickett
Horace Tilton Pickett
  • 12/19/2023
Bobbie Louise Brown Blackshear
Bobbie Louise Brown Blackshear
  • 12/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Montgomery, Blaze (Chattanooga)
Montgomery, Blaze (Chattanooga)
  • 12/19/2023
Dorset, Mike (Chattanooga)
  • 12/19/2023
Gray, Joyce Angelene (Lookout Mountain)
Gray, Joyce Angelene (Lookout Mountain)
  • 12/19/2023