Baltimore Aircoil To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Rhea County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and

Baltimore Aircoil Company officials announced Wednesday the company will invest $16.5 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Manufacturers Road location in Dayton.

BAC will create 63 new jobs through the project, bringing the company’s total headcount in Tier 4, At-Risk Rhea County to more than 150.

The expansion is in direct response to BAC’s recent growth of its dry coil and adiabatic cooling equipment businesses and will comprise significant infrastructure improvements, which include facility and site improvements, coil manufacturing equipment, material handling equipment and craneage.

Headquartered in Jessup, Md., with employees and facilities around the world, Baltimore Aircoil Company is a global leader in the HVAC, industrial and refrigeration industries. The company manufactures and designs commercial and industrial cooling equipment from its locations in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 8,300 job commitments and $3.4 billion in capital investment.

“Thanks to Tennessee's significant investment in technical colleges, BAC will have access to a workforce of skilled tradesmen and women," said Governor Bill Lee. "I thank them for choosing to create new, high-quality jobs in Southeast Tennessee and look forward to seeing BAC's continued success in Dayton.”

“BAC could have chosen any of its global locations to expand, and we are grateful that this company will continue to call one of our state’s most rural regions home," said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. "We believe Dayton and Rhea County have the skilled workforce, central location and infrastructure needed to propel this company forward, supporting future expansions.”

“BAC is thrilled to be driving the revitalization of this facility and participating in the growth of the Dayton, Rhea County and Tennessee economies," said Dave Klee, general manager, Baltimore Aircoil Company. "We are grateful for the support we’ve received from city, county and state officials, as well as the positive response from the skilled workforce in the area. We look forward to becoming an even more significant member of this outstanding community.”

"The city of Dayton is excited to welcome BAC, a leader in the HVAC, industrial and refrigeration industries, to Dayton," said Dayton Mayor Hurley Marsh. "We look forward to partnering with BAC for both of our continued growth and success."

“It is such an honor to have BAC here in Rhea County," said Rhea County Mayor Jim Vincent. "We appreciate how invested they are in our community and are excited to have them expand further here. The expansion is in direct response to BAC’s recent growth of its dry coil and adiabatic cooling equipment businesses and will comprise significant infrastructure improvements, which include facility and site improvements, coil manufacturing equipment, material handling equipment and craneage and will create 63 new jobs. We are very proud to have BAC as part of our Rhea County Family.”

“TVA and Dayton Electric Department congratulate BAC on its decision to expand operations in Rhea County," said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development. "It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, Rhea County Government, city of Dayton and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like BAC that are creating jobs and investment in the region, and we celebrate this announcement together.”

“We are excited that BAC has chosen Tennessee for its expansion," said State Senator Adam Lowe. "While some states are driving away businesses with high taxes and heavy-handed regulations, we continue to see companies moving into Tennessee thanks to our friendly business climate, low taxes and the best workforce in the nation. We welcome BAC and look forward to a great partnership for years to come.”

“I am proud to see BAC expand in Dayton," said State Rep. Ron Travis. "This project will bring more quality jobs to our area while also benefiting the local economy. I appreciate this significant investment in our community and look forward to the company’s continued success is Rhea County.”