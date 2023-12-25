Santa Train Rolls Once Again To The Delight Of Needy Families

The 58th annual Police and Fire Department’s Santa Train departed the Chattanooga State College parking lot Christmas Eve delivering toys, bicycles and Christmas Cheer to eight of the neediest families.

FCF President Kelly Simmons said the fund started in early November distributing toys to about 18,000 children and they gave out over 4,000 coats through the “Coats for Kids” project. He thanked emergency worker agencies and the hundreds of volunteers who spend countless hours in December making sure no child was left out this Christmas.

Photographer Shelia Harding Cannon was able to gather up a large group of volunteers and children who benefited from Santa’s annual visit.

Chattanooga Officer Johnny Wright started the “Forgotten Child Fund” in 1962 while on patrol on Christmas.