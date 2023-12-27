Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Drunk Man Knocks On Wrong Door; Man's Christmas Gifts Stolen While He Eats Sushi

  • Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Suspicious activity was reported outside a complex on Beautiful Place. Police spoke with an intoxicated man, who said he was staying with with a friend there. The man was knocking on a door, which was not the door to his friend's apartment. Police were able to get the man inside the correct apartment safely.

* * *

Police were told of a woman walking in the roadway at 4632 Highway 58. Police spoke to the woman, who said she was trying to get to Willow Street. Police ran the woman through NCIC for any active wants or warrants, which came back negative, then transported her to Willow Street, since it was raining, without incident.

* * *

A woman on Vance Avenue told police she had heard a male and two female voices on the side of her home. She said these people had tampered with her electrical and WIFI system and then gotten into an unknown vehicle and fled the area. She said she has been having issues with her neighbors over the past months, but she is unsure who these individuals were - possibly her ex-husband. Police checked around the exterior of her home, but did not observe any messed-up cables.

* * *

A man called police from Springhill Suites hotel, 495 Riverfront Pkwy., and said he last saw his rental vehicle when he parked it there about an hour and a half ago, and it was left locked. He said when he got back to it just now, he discovered the passenger side rear window had been broken out and two laptops and a Kindle tablet had been taken from inside. The staff there doesn't have access to the cameras, and the people that do are not going to be there until tomorrow. Police told him if he finds out video of the incident was captured, he will need to call back and request an officer to respond at that time. However, police told him he will be able to take the initial report through Teleserve. He did not currently have serial numbers for the electronics. The vehicle was a black 2019 Chevy Tahoe.

* * *

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, told police that a tenant of the trailer park on Tulip Avenue had found a wallet and he wanted to turn it in. Police collected the wallet, with a TN I.D. and a CA birth certificate. The wallet will be turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A man on Lindsay Street told officers he came out to the parking lot of his apartment complex to find damage to the passenger side of his vehicle (2004 Pontiac GTO/$500). He said he had not seen his car since possibly two to three weeks ago. He will be checking with his property management about camera footage tomorrow when they return to work.

* * *

A woman at the Siegel Select Chattanooga II, 2717 Rossville Blvd., told police there was an unknown woman running up and down the breezeway, stopping at her door. She said the woman told her to get off of her bed and open the door. She said she did not know what the woman wanted or what she looked like.

* * *

A woman on Maple Hills Way told police she wanted her son trespassed from her residence. She said he was being disrespectful and she no longer wants him around at her residence. Her son had left the scene prior to police arrival.

* * *

Staff at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., told police there was a disorderly man there that they wanted trespassed. Police spoke with the man and told him he was now trespassed from the Motel 6 property.

* * *

A man told police he was driving to N. Chamberlain Street from Balto Street. While driving, he said he observed a black male walking down Balto Street, carrying multiple nerf gun toys. He said he immediately recognized these toys as the same ones that were being stored inside the vehicle of a woman he knows. He then went to the address he had left on N. Chamberlain Street to verify that the items were gone from her car, and they were. He then began to attempt to find the man, and located him in the area of Wheeler Avenue and Camden Street. The man had discarded the items and he was unable to locate them. The woman who owned the Nerf guns said that she had kept the items in a vehicle in her driveway, but left the vehicle's front passenger door unlocked. She said the man had come to her residence approximately three weeks ago to ask for a ride, but she refused, due to not knowing the man. Officers canvassed the area for the stolen toys, but were unable to locate them.

* * *

A man on Discovery Drive told police as he was leaving for work, he observed that the passenger and rear passenger windows of his vehicle were busted out. He had no suspect information and couldn't elaborate what had happened. Police observed damages consistent with the statement given. The man said video footage from security might be available at a later time.

* * *

A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police he started his car and while it was warming up he went back inside. He said he saw a single person drive off with his vehicle, going west on 44th Street. He described his vehicle as a silver sedan with tinted windows and a dent on the rear bumper/fender area. He said there is also Covenant College stickers on the passenger side of the windshield. His vehicle bears a St. Jude TN tag. Police checked the area for the man's vehicle, but did not locate it. There is no suspect information at this time. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Lynchburg Street told police his Taurus TX22 was stolen out of his vehicle. He said he was gathering personal belongings from a residence in the block range, but could not provide a specific address. He said his vehicle was parked in the block range when he went inside the residence to gather more belongings. He said he had left his firearm in his unlocked vehicle prior to entering the residence. When he returned outside, he saw his ex-girlfriend with his firearm in hand. He said she left the scene after taking his gun from his vehicle. He said he just wants his firearm back and does not wish to prosecute at this time. He described his firearm to be a green Taurus TX22. It was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on E. 8th Street told police her stuff was taken by someone, but when asked if she wanted to make a report, she did not want one. She said she didn’t have anywhere to stay for the night. The officer reached out to her mother who said she was planning on picking her up in a couple days but couldn’t pick her up that night because it was dark outside. The woman said she had another friend near Rossville she could go to. The woman was taken to Rossville Boulevard.

* * *

A man told police that while he was eating at Sushi City at 6921 Lee Hwy. his vehicle was broken into. He said he just left Hamilton Place Mall and about $750 worth of gifts were stolen. His daughter's trombone was also taken, and it was worth about $5,000. The trombone had a yellow name tag with "giant steps" written on it. He locked his doors so was unsure how the suspect got into the truck. There was no damage to the vehicle. An officer attempted to look at footage at Sushi City. There appeared to be a dark-colored SUV that pulled up next to the man’s truck. The footage showed someone walking back and forth to the car, however the person couldn’t be seen or what they were doing.

