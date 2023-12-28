Latest Headlines

Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park

  • Thursday, December 28, 2023
Peter Pan recovers at HES after he was severely wounded - believed to be by another dog
Peter Pan recovers at HES after he was severely wounded - believed to be by another dog

Peter Pan, formerly known as Hank, is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation after a distressing incident near Harrison Bay State Park. 

Peter Pan was discovered the day after Christmas, battered and injured, prompting immediate action by local authorities and the Humane Educational Society team.

The call to rescue Peter Pan came in at 12:06 am from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department after a former HES employee found him near Harrison Bay State Park. Initial examination revealed deep lacerations just below his left eye, several punctures on his head and face, and a significant 3-inch laceration on his neck behind his right ear. 

Dr. Lewis, part of the dedicated HES Medical Team, confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a scuffle with another dog, ruling out involvement with wildlife or a human. Despite the pain and lethargy, Peter Pan has displayed remarkable patience and resilience during his treatment, wagging his tail in response to the compassionate care he has received.

Dr. Lewis performed surgery to clean and close his wounds.

Rebecca Bryan, executive director, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with local authorities, including the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and HES Animal Control Services. She emphasized the importance of their collective efforts in rescuing and saving Peter Pan, stating, "Without the help of local police, HES Animal Control Services, and the HES Medical Team (Dr. Lewis and Dr. Callahan), we could not have saved this poor boy."

The road to recovery for Peter Pan is expected to be lengthy, but the HES team remains committed to providing the necessary medical care and support. Peter Pan is currently being treated for heartworm, and also underwent a neuter procedure while under anesthesia. Peter Pan is not available for adoption at this time, with the focus on his full recovery.

"We are dedicated to lighting the path for countless shelter animals, guiding them towards a brighter future, and finding them a forever, loving home," stated Director Bryan, underscoring the HES mission.

To help animals like Peter Pan, visit heschatt.org/donate

Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga "extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in the rescue and care of Peter Pan, exemplifying the spirit of compassion and collaboration that defines the organization's mission."

Latest Headlines
Notre Dame Beats Two-Time Champ LFO
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Tyner Nips Red Bank In Best Of Preps Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park
Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park
  • Breaking News
  • 12/28/2023
Lee Women Host NAIA Power Bethel University Saturday
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2023
Vols' Young Talent Eager To Showcase Ability In Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
  • Sports
  • 12/28/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, December 28th
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/28/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME 3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

Police Blotter: Masked Men In Kia Threatening Houses; Man Attempting To Break In To Hotel Rooms
  • 12/28/2023

On Alabama Avenue an officer spoke with a complainant who said she was on her porch when she observed a silver Kia Forte stop in the street in front of her house. She said the vehicle was occupied ... more

Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
  • 12/27/2023

Chattanooga Police said a man aimed a handgun at three females on a porch, then damaged a police car and injured officers and medical personnel. Darius Lebron Johnson, 32, of 1707 S. Hawthorne ... more

Breaking News
Letter from Santa – Retired Hamilton County Lieutenant Robert Starnes
Letter from Santa – Retired Hamilton County Lieutenant Robert Starnes
  • 12/27/2023
Report Of Toxic Chemicals At Collegedale Residence Turned Out To Be Neighbor Painting Kitchen
  • 12/27/2023
GBI Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Of Murder Suspect At Summerville, Ga.
  • 12/27/2023
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Knocks On Wrong Door; Man's Christmas Gifts Stolen While He Eats Sushi
  • 12/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2023
Opinion
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (2)
  • 12/27/2023
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 12/27/2023
Monteagle Will Suffer Consequences With New Petro Truck Stop
  • 12/26/2023
We Wonder As He Wanders
  • 12/26/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: My Look Back At Chattanooga’s Top Golf Stories From 2023
  • 12/28/2023
Vols' Young Talent Eager To Showcase Ability In Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
  • 12/28/2023
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
  • 12/28/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Lee Women Host NAIA Power Bethel University Saturday
  • 12/28/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Touring The Architecturally Praised First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 12/28/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/28/2023
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
  • 12/28/2023
Library And Signal Centers To Host January 19 Dolly Parton Celebration
  • 12/28/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/27/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/27/2023
Annual Love Groove Spoken Word Event With Live Music And Dinner Is Feb. 2 And 3
  • 12/28/2023
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
  • 12/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
Best Of Grizzard - Selling A House
  • 12/26/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
Best Of Grizzard - Railroads Again
  • 12/22/2023
Opinion
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (2)
  • 12/27/2023
Save Moccasin Bend - Sign The Petition
  • 12/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 12/27/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
November County Unemployment Rates Drop Across Tennessee
  • 12/28/2023
EPB Named Best Municipal Connectivity Program In U.S. Broadband Awards At U.S. Broadband Summit
  • 12/28/2023
Unwanted Person Removed From Property - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 21-27
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
  • 12/28/2023
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
Christmas Tree Adorned With Ornaments Depicts Lives Of Loved Ones Lost To Fentanyl
  • 12/24/2023
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
Santa Visits Rhea County Senior Citizens
  • 12/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Outdoors
Lookout Mountain Trails Voted New Year's Day #2 Nature Walk
  • 12/27/2023
Elk Calf Poached On Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County
Elk Calf Poached On Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County
  • 12/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
  • 12/28/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Jean Jones
Barbara Jean Jones
  • 12/28/2023
Tina Lewis
Tina Lewis
  • 12/28/2023
John "JT" Willoughby
John "JT" Willoughby
  • 12/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Graham, Jeffery Scott (New Hope)
Graham, Jeffery Scott (New Hope)
  • 12/28/2023
Cody, Shelli Beth Shelton (Cleveland)
Cody, Shelli Beth Shelton (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2023
Hendren, Donna Estes (Cleveland)
Hendren, Donna Estes (Cleveland)
  • 12/28/2023