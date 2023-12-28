Rescuers Come To Aid Of Severely Wounded Dog Near Harrison Bay State Park

Peter Pan, formerly known as Hank, is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation after a distressing incident near Harrison Bay State Park.

Peter Pan was discovered the day after Christmas, battered and injured, prompting immediate action by local authorities and the Humane Educational Society team.



The call to rescue Peter Pan came in at 12:06 am from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department after a former HES employee found him near Harrison Bay State Park. Initial examination revealed deep lacerations just below his left eye, several punctures on his head and face, and a significant 3-inch laceration on his neck behind his right ear.



Dr. Lewis, part of the dedicated HES Medical Team, confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a scuffle with another dog, ruling out involvement with wildlife or a human. Despite the pain and lethargy, Peter Pan has displayed remarkable patience and resilience during his treatment, wagging his tail in response to the compassionate care he has received.

Dr. Lewis performed surgery to clean and close his wounds.



Rebecca Bryan, executive director, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with local authorities, including the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and HES Animal Control Services. She emphasized the importance of their collective efforts in rescuing and saving Peter Pan, stating, "Without the help of local police, HES Animal Control Services, and the HES Medical Team (Dr. Lewis and Dr. Callahan), we could not have saved this poor boy."

The road to recovery for Peter Pan is expected to be lengthy, but the HES team remains committed to providing the necessary medical care and support. Peter Pan is currently being treated for heartworm, and also underwent a neuter procedure while under anesthesia. Peter Pan is not available for adoption at this time, with the focus on his full recovery.

"We are dedicated to lighting the path for countless shelter animals, guiding them towards a brighter future, and finding them a forever, loving home," stated Director Bryan, underscoring the HES mission.

To help animals like Peter Pan, visit heschatt.org/donate

Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga "extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in the rescue and care of Peter Pan, exemplifying the spirit of compassion and collaboration that defines the organization's mission."

