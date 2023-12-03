Railroads, Trolleys Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos

Intricate brickwork at the Union Station At the front of the Union Station Passengers board train at the Car Shed Terminal Station Multiple tracks at the Terminal Station North Chattanooga Depot with U.S. Mail truck in 1920 Hixson Depot Florida Sunbeam crosses the Cincinnati Southern Bridge just below Chickamauga Dam Trestle at the top of Lookout Mountain Train wreck near Chattanooga Creek on May 15, 1907 Civil War locomotive The General Siskin Transportation Building at Main and Market was demolished in an explosion Passengers had panoramic view on the way to Signal Mountain Eisenhower rode on this streetcar when he was at Fort Oglethorpe Last trolley in 1932 Previous Next

Railroads and trolleys are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in mid December.

Publisher John Wilson said, "The printer of the book has informed us that the arrival date will be later than earlier projected, and it is now set to be ready for pickup at the printer on Friday, Dec. 20. We will attempt to mail all books that are ordered thus far on that date.

"If these dates are too late for anyone, we are glad to give a refund. No checks that have been sent have been cashed. For those who sent money by Venmo, we can refund any who request to do so."



There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The chapter includes photos of some of Chattanooga depots, including the historic Union Station and its Car Shed that were both torn down.

It includes pictures of the trolleys that once crisscrossed the town, but later disappeared. One shows a trolley that Dwight Eisenhower regularly rode while he was at Fort Oglethorpe. Another shows the car used in the final trolley trip in Chattanooga.

There are pictures of The General locomotive that was a central focus of the Great Locomotive Chase involving the Andrews Raiders. It was whisked away from Chattanooga to Kennesaw, Ga., after long being on display at Union Station.

Other pictures show the Terminal Station that was later the site of the Chattanooga Choo Choo attraction.

Photos show the trains and trolleys that climbed Lookout Mountain and went up to Signal Mountain.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 26 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

Payment can also be made through Venmo to @John-Wilson-1415 (last four of phone number is 5314). Please specify BOOK, address, and phone number if using this payment method.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.