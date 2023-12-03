Latest Headlines

Railroads, Trolleys Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Sunday, December 3, 2023

Railroads and trolleys are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in mid December.

Publisher John Wilson said, "The printer of the book has informed us that the arrival date will be later than earlier projected, and it is now set to be ready for pickup at the printer on Friday, Dec. 20. We will attempt to mail all books that are ordered thus far on that date.

"If these dates are too late for anyone, we are glad to give a refund. No checks that have been sent have been cashed. For those who sent money by Venmo, we can refund any who request to do so."

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The chapter includes photos of some of Chattanooga depots, including the historic Union Station and its Car Shed that were both torn down.

It includes pictures of the trolleys that once crisscrossed the town, but later disappeared. One shows a trolley that Dwight Eisenhower regularly rode while he was at Fort Oglethorpe. Another shows the car used in the final trolley trip in Chattanooga.

There are pictures of The General locomotive that was a central focus of the Great Locomotive Chase involving the Andrews Raiders. It was whisked away from Chattanooga to Kennesaw, Ga., after long being on display at Union Station.

Other pictures show the Terminal Station that was later the site of the Chattanooga Choo Choo attraction.

Photos show the trains and trolleys that climbed Lookout Mountain and went up to Signal Mountain.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 26 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

Payment can also be made through Venmo to @John-Wilson-1415 (last four of phone number is 5314). Please specify BOOK, address, and phone number if using this payment method.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • Sports
  • 12/1/2023
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
Knoxville West Goes Back-To-Back In 5A Title Game, 24-19
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/1/2023
TVA Headquarters In Downtown Chattanooga May Be Demolished; One Option Afterward Is Closing Broad Street
TVA Headquarters In Downtown Chattanooga May Be Demolished; One Option Afterward Is Closing Broad Street
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
Future Of Historic Federal Courthouse On Georgia Avenue Up In The Air
Future Of Historic Federal Courthouse On Georgia Avenue Up In The Air
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
MVP Farrior Leads South Pittsburg Comeback Win
MVP Farrior Leads South Pittsburg Comeback Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/1/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Says Car Backed Into Her While At A Red Light; Drunk Man Trying To Get In Wrong House Given Ride To Waffle House
  • 12/2/2023

A woman told police someone had backed into her vehicle. She said she was sitting at the red light on Highway 153 traveling north bound when a silver Chevy Tahoe with TN tag backed into her front ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • 12/1/2023

Vice President of Century Park Associates, Lee alumna, and recent TICUA Hall of Fame inductee Esmerelda Lee will deliver the commencement address at Lee University’s winter ceremony, taking place ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Seeks Return Of Pet Crate Neighbor Borrowed; Police Help Man Upset About Health Card Being Tossed By Former Employer
  • 12/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/1/2023
American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport
  • 11/30/2023
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023
Lucky Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Double Play In Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dark Money Harms Policies And Silences Citizen Voices
  • 11/30/2023
City Can't Control Personal Choices But Can Control Design
  • 11/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
  • 11/30/2023
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • 11/29/2023
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • 12/1/2023
Moc Wrestlers Travel To Boling Springs, NC For Two Matches
  • 12/1/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Baylor-McCallie Game, Artificial Turf, White Oak History, And Mountain City Club
  • 12/1/2023
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
  • 12/1/2023
Christmas Lights at The Commons in Collegedale, A Holiday Destination
  • 12/1/2023
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
  • 12/1/2023
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold’s Ashley Campos To Share The Stage With Her Son In Child’s Theatre Debut
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents Hope For The Holidays Saturday
  • 12/1/2023
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
  • 12/1/2023
Annie Moses Band, East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra To Host Christmas Concert Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
  • 12/1/2023
Local Boutique Savannah Taylor Expands With Maternity Concept At Cambridge Square
  • 12/1/2023
October State Revenues Fall Short Of Budgeted Estimates
  • 12/1/2023
Real Estate
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Celebrates Continued Growth With Brokerage Team Expansion
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Student Scene
Family Reads Program To Improve Literacy Across Hamilton County Launched By Chatt 2.0
  • 12/1/2023
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
  • 12/1/2023
Southern Adventist University Enactus Team Brings Global Spotlight To Social Entrepreneurship
  • 12/1/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
  • 12/1/2023
Parkridge East Hospital Honors Late Colleague By Dedicating New State-of-the-Art Mammography Suite In Her Name
  • 12/1/2023
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
  • 11/30/2023
Memories
Christmastime - December 1863 Programs Set For Dec. 16
  • 11/30/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
Outdoors
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
  • 12/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"A Whole Lot To Get Ready" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/1/2023
Obituaries
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
  • 12/1/2023
Harvey J. Burks
  • 12/1/2023
Linda Faye Beavers
Linda Faye Beavers
  • 12/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023