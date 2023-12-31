Police Blotter: Couple In Self Checkout Scanning Clothing With Wrong Tags; Couple Fight Over Finances And Infidelity

An employee with Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police two people at self-checkout were scanning clothing with the wrong tags on them. Loss prevention apprehended the people as they were leaving. The amount of the discrepancy came to be approximately $65. The loss prevention employee ran the cameras back but was unable to find proof that the man and woman were responsible for the tag swaps.



* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road where they intercepted shoplifting suspects with loss prevention personnel. The suspects were escorted to the loss prevention office and the merchandise was recovered. The suspects were let go with a warning.

* * *

A Circle K employee at 4026 Shallowford Road told police when she got to work, she set her belongings behind the counter towards the end and went to work. She received a notification from Cash App that someone attempted to use her Cash App card at a Speedway for $26.60. When she received this notification, she realized someone had reached around the counter and taken her wallet. She had her debit card and $130 in cash in her wallet. She described her wallet as a sunflower with all her identification. She couldn’t tell which Speedway where her card was used.

* * *

A woman on Walker Avenue told police over the phone the passenger side rear window was broken out in her vehicle overnight. There were no visible signs of entry into the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Boynton Drive told police he accidentally left his vehicle unlocked overnight and someone got into it. He believed they were trying to steal the vehicle because they popped the ignition and tried to start it. The man didn’t know who could have done it. He just wanted to report the damage done to his ignition to file an insurance report.

* * *

A woman on Jarnigan Avenue told police someone went inside her 2014 Subaru Forester sometime during the night and took approximately $1 in U.S. coins. She said the person also stole keys to a 2021 Honda Sport. The Honda is currently in the process of being reprogrammed. Police reviewed video footage and observed that around 5:13 a.m. three people exited a compact SUV. The three were seen going through vehicles; however, police could not obtain further information about the three.

* * *

An employee of Clements Auction, 7022 Highway 153, called police and said there was a homeless man on site who was not supposed to be there. Police identified the man and he was trespassed and left without incident.

* * *

Police were notified by a manager of the Hamilton County Tag and Title Office that there was a couple there attempting to get title for a vehicle via fraudulent paperwork. The officer and a detective with CPD Auto Crimes responded to the Tag and Title office and spoke to the couple. They were attempting to get a title for a white 1974 Chevrolet Caprice. The man said he purchased the vehicle down in Florida from TitleKing Express for $500. He said he found the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. He said the vehicle needed a large amount of work and that's why it was so cheap. He said the person he purchased it from said he owned TitleKing Express. He was told by that person to come here to the Hamilton County, Chattanooga Tag and Title Office to submit this paperwork in order to get a title for the Caprice. He said once he returned to Florida with the title, then he would be able to take possession of the Caprice. He said the vehicle was still in fact located in Florida. The paperwork the man submitted to the Tag and Title Office showed the Caprice had a garage keepers lien on it for $380. The paperwork listed a man, owner of Williams Global Transport Corp, as the "owner" and seller of the Caprice. The paperwork for the garage keepers lien is consistent with other fraudulent paperwork with this exact same company listed on it in a very similar manner. This case is pending further investigation.

* * *



Police were called about a man sitting on the Spring Creek bridge looking like he was going to jump into the highway. Police found the man was standing on the sidewalk of the bridge, looking out. He told police he had just stopped to take a break and he was ok. Police asked him if he wanted to talk and if he wanted to hurt himself. He said he was just out for a walk to get some fresh air and clear his head. He said he did not want to hurt himself or anyone else, but did not want to talk. He left the area headed northeast toward Eastgate Mall.

* * *



A woman told police she experienced damage to her property at 501-599 Ochs Hwy. Police located her Toyota in the right shoulder. She said she was driving in the area when a rock fell from above her and hit her vehicle. Police observed a dent to the roof of the woman's vehicle and a cracked windshield. She wanted a report for her insurance. She drove her vehicle from the scene.

* * *



A resident on Elmo Avenue called police about a white Buick that she thought may be stolen. Police found the Buick backed into a spot. The Tennessee tag number came back stolen out of Hamilton County. NCIC confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and attempted to make contact with the owner. Dispatch was unable to reach the owner via cell phone, so the vehicle was towed by United Wrecker to their lot at 2815 Calhoun Ave. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Road called police in regards to some suspicious activity on her cell phone. She said over the past few months she has been noticing some unusual activity on her phone. She said her password has been changed on multiple accounts, along with her phone location being inaccurate. She said she spoke with T-Mobile and they told her to file a report with her local police department.



* * *

A woman called police from I-Specialize, 5701 Brainerd Road. She said she brought her iPad into the business to have it repaired, and now she wanted her iPad and money back. The store owner agreed to this, but said that the store has a non-refundable service fee of $45 and she would get her money back, except for the $45. The owner gave the woman back all but the $45, and gave her a nicer screen on her iPad than when she brought it in. The owner said he wanted the woman trespassed, so police told her that she was trespassed from the business.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on School Drive. A man told police he was picking up his stepson and the stepson's girlfriend there. He said the homeowner is the biological father of his stepson. He told police an argument ensued between himself and the homeowner, due to past relations with each other's spouses. The homeowner had a similar statement. The homeowner said that he wanted the man trespassed from the property. The man was made aware about being trespassed. Both of them parted ways.

* * *

A woman on Dorris Street told police she was very upset and she was in a verbal argument with her husband, but would not discuss what it was over. She said the argument was over finances and accusations of his infidelity. He denied any infidelity and said his wife is upset that she cannot spend more money. Both were asked multiple times by different officers if anything got physical, and both said it did not. The woman also denied that he kept her from leaving. Both decided to separate for the night and the woman left to go to her mother's residence in Red Bank.