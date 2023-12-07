Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday

Holly Williams, 44, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a burglary investigation of a residence on Varnell Lane in southeast Bradley County.

The victim, an 82-year-old elderly gentleman, reported that when he woke up on Tuesday morning, he noticed $1,250 in cash was missing from various areas inside the residence along with some of his prescription medication.



Ms. Williams, who is employed as the victim’s caregiver, was observed entering the residence without authorization between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday while the elderly victim was sleeping.



Holly Williams was charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1000, and financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person. She was booked into the Bradley County Jail and held without bond pending arraignment in Bradley County General Sessions Court.

