Latest Headlines

Beer Board Hears Violations Against Exile, Acapulco Bars

  • Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Two establishments were before the beer board Thursday for violations. including Exile Off Main, owned by the same investors as the new restaurant Bless Yer Heart that was just approved for a beer license. Exile off Main has been opened for two years, but Sergeant Jason Wood told the board that the police have received 27 noise complaints beginning this past summer. There is a small indoor space with just four chairs and the main business is on a patio with an open area surrounding it.

The complaints have been coming from neighbors, most who live in condominiums next door. They are residential, however, many of the units are used for short term rentals. One owner told the board that many people visiting Chattanooga are excited to stay in an area that is within walking distance to many bars and restaurants, but some of her customers have left after one night because there was too much noise. Several full-time residents from the homeowner’s association spoke at the meeting and told the board that they do not have an interest in closing down the business, but they just need to be able to sleep without their windows rattling until 3 in the morning. The bar is open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays and until 2:30 on weekends.

Attorney Brent James, representing the bar, told the board that there has been no other type of complaints such as fights and rowdy behavior; they have only been about noise. Owner Freddie Schwenk has attempted some noise modifications, he said, such as erecting plexiglass panels covered with moving blankets to muffle the noise, but the police continue to get calls. One suggestion offered is to direct the speakers at a different angle. Mr. Schwenk said he continues to monitor the sound twice each night with a decibel meter. His data shows that the decibel limit is rarely exceeded, only when some DJs might get “excited” and turn up the volume.

Two previous violations have already been sent to city court for the bar, but were dismissed because the police officer who measured the noise level had not been trained how to do it. City Attorney Phil Noblett told the beer board that they needed to consider if the bar is within the special downtown amplified music district established by the city council several years ago. That allows louder music during the evening hours. But residential zones have changed on the Southside since then and he said another ordinance has been created to deal with residential areas that are outside the amplified district.

The problem is that neither the bar owner or the city officials know what district this bar is in. Additionally, said Mr. Noblett, people need to take responsibility and know about the area where they are moving into. The closer they are to entertainment areas, they have to realize there will be music and that businesses stay open until 3 in the morning.

A decision for penalizing the bar has been put off until the Jan. 4 meeting to gather more information including identifying what noise district it is in and data about the number of police calls that have been received about the bar.

A second bar was cited to the board meeting for the violation of operating a disorderly place. A fight between two customers broke out in the parking lot of Acapulco Bar, 2925 Rossville Blvd., last Friday night. The licensed security guard at the business was unable to stop the fight and called police from his cell phone. The violation against the bar was that the call was not made from a landline. That is required by the Chattanooga beer code because it immediately identifies where the call is coming from.

Another complaint for the bar was for possibly overserving when a customer was stopped for DUI and said he had been at the bar earlier. Board member Owen Seaton said the location has not had a violation since 2017 and is not known as a nuisance property. Because this is only an issue about failure to call police on a landline, he did not feel that a suspension of the license was warranted. The board agreed so the bar will receive a letter of reprimand.

Latest Headlines
Beer Board Hears Violations Against Exile, Acapulco Bars
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Police Blotter: Plasma Donor Upset She Hasn't Been Paid; Woman Suspects Boyfriend Cheated With Her Cousin
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Lee's Dirkse Named To Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-American Team
Lee's Dirkse Named To Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-American Team
  • Sports
  • 12/7/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKEN, JAI CHRISTOPHER 10186 STONE STREET NW COVINGTON, 30014 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff (VOP) THEFT ... more

Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
Man Ganged, Shot At Motel On Lee Highway
  • 12/7/2023

An arrest has been made in an incident in which a man was ganged and shot at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Highway. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A single ... more

Missing Teenager From Birchwood Pike Area Is Found Deceased
  • 12/7/2023

A teenager, who went missing in the Birchwood Pike area after leaving his home on Wednesday, has been located deceased near the intersection of Highway 58 and Harrison Bay Road. Hamilton County ... more

Breaking News
City's Industrial Past Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/7/2023
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
Caregiver Of Elderly Man Arrested In Cleveland On Wednesday
  • 12/7/2023
Juvenile Judges Say Court Appointed Attorneys Should Be Paid More
  • 12/7/2023
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning
  • 12/7/2023
Police Blotter: Man Living In Storage Unit Told To Get Out; Man Confused When He Is Charged For A Gaming System
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
The Impending Battle Over Universal Vouchers
  • 12/7/2023
Smart Development In Soddy Daisy
  • 12/6/2023
Sports
Appearance Of Tommy Murr Playing Against Lee Hearkens Back To Old Lee-Temple Rivalries
  • 12/7/2023
Tennessee Joins Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against The NCAA
  • 12/7/2023
Struggling Lady Vols Lose To Middle Tennessee By 11
  • 12/7/2023
UTC Hires Patrick Gildea As Assistant For Cross Country and Track And Field
  • 12/7/2023
Lee Announces Partnership With Hardees, J&S Restaurants
  • 12/7/2023
Happenings
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
Hendon Hooker To Speak At Athens Area Chamber Of Commerce Benefit
  • 12/7/2023
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
Annual Christmas Tree and Electronics Recycling Event Set For Dec. 30
  • 12/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
Jerry Summers: Last Words Of “The Great Orator”
  • 12/7/2023
Section Of Hamilton Street Parking To Close For Christmas Parade
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga To Host Free New Year's Eve Celebration Downtown
Chattanooga To Host Free New Year's Eve Celebration Downtown
  • 12/7/2023
Entertainment
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
Riverfront Nights Announces TVFCU As Title Sponsor For 2024 Season
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir Winter Concert Is Saturday
Chattanooga Girls Choir Winter Concert Is Saturday
  • 12/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
Best Of Grizzard - Fido Fetish
  • 12/8/2023
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Jericho Brass Band And InSpirit Men's Chorus Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/7/2023
Opinion
Please Help With Solutions For The Dangerous St. Elmo Avenue Speedway - And Response
  • 12/7/2023
City Council Meetings Should Be At A Set Time - And Response
  • 12/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/8/2023
Dining
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Business/Government
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
Urban League Presents Leadership Awards At Equal Opportunity Day
  • 12/7/2023
Red Bank PD Increases Impaired Driving Enforcement During Holiday Season
  • 12/7/2023
2 Arrested For Theft, Burglary, And Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/7/2023
Real Estate
Nashville Inventory Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Further Stabilizing The Market
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Getting Project With Estate-Size Lots, More Townhomes, Student Housing
  • 12/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 30-Dec. 6
  • 12/7/2023
Student Scene
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/7/2023
Chattanooga Local Funds Travel Opportunities For Tennessee Tech Music Students
  • 12/6/2023
Cleveland Schools Adding 6 Classrooms At Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary; Renovating Main Office
  • 12/5/2023
Living Well
The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command Challenged To Raise $2 Million In 4 Hours Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2023
Collegedale Academy Hosts 40th Christmas Bash At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 12/7/2023
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
2 Chattanooga-Area Associates Win Morning Pointe’s Exceeding Expectations Awards
  • 12/7/2023
Memories
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg Remembers His Friend Booker T. Scruggs
  • 12/5/2023
Outdoors
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
Marion County Wildlife Officer Russell Vandergriff Retires After 33 Years
  • 12/6/2023
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
Community Biking Trails At Southern Adventist University Featured In Chattanooga’s First Festive Forest
  • 12/5/2023
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
Bob Tamasy: "Your Reap What You Sow" - Is That Really True?
  • 12/7/2023
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
Abba's House Hosts Free Christmas Concert With Jason Crabb Dec. 12
  • 12/5/2023
"Getting Ready For Something Amazing" Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/6/2023
Obituaries
Patricia Casey Armstrong
  • 12/7/2023
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
George Edward "Ed" Curvin, Jr.
  • 12/7/2023
Amber D. Harvey
Amber D. Harvey
  • 12/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Charlie (Athens)
Robinson, Charlie (Athens)
  • 12/7/2023
Fuller, Tommy Lee (Graysville)
Fuller, Tommy Lee (Graysville)
  • 12/7/2023
Hoodenpyl, George (Signal Mtn.)
Hoodenpyl, George (Signal Mtn.)
  • 12/7/2023