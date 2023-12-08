Mike Sneed Retiring As Soddy Daisy Police Chief

Soddy Daisy Police Chief Mike Sneed is retiring, City Manager Burt Johnson announced.

He has worked for the city 32 years and has been chief of the department for the last three years.

Thursday night was his last official meeting as an employee of the city, but he will be honored for his years of service at the commission meeting Jan. 18.

“There is no finer guy or law enforcement person around,” said Mayor Steve Everett. “He is very moral, has integrity and leadership skills plus he cares about the city.

I am proud he has worked up through the ranks to become chief.”