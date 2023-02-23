Latest Headlines

Trio Found with Fentanyl, Meth At Ringgold Road Motel

  • Thursday, February 23, 2023

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers found deadly fentanyl as well as meth in two motel rooms and a vehicle at a motel on Ringgold Road.

On Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., an officer was conducting a business check of the Stay Inn Express at 6510 Ringgold Road when he was notified by a manager of suspicious activity occurring between three separate rooms.

The manager had observed an influx of foot traffic between all the rooms. Two of the rooms were under one name, "Cameron," and the third room was under Xavier Appleberry. She said Appleberry came to the lobby and asked for an extension on the other two rooms. The manager went to the two rooms to confirm the extended pay for them, and there were three women there who were being uncooperative with staff.

Officers noted this behavior of men paying to extend the stay of rooms of women with no relation to them as being suspicious of possible prostitution. Due to the suspicious behavior and recent high drug activity, the officer spoke with the women in one of the rooms.

The officer identified the women and located drug paraphernalia. The officer then spoke with the woman in the other room, Madison Goldsmith, 22, of 414 Shadow Pkwy. Police saw pieces of burnt aluminum foil on her bed and nightstand. Ms. Goldsmith gave police permission to search the room and they located .9 grams of fentanyl and .5 grams of meth. Ms. Goldsmith was arrested and charged with simple possession or casual exchange and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on two counts. While exiting the room, she told police that a black Hyundai parked outside of the room occupied by the men was associated with Prince Omigie. Omigie was known to law enforcement to have nine Hamilton County warrants.

Police then observed Appleberry exiting the passenger side of the Hyundai, and they detained him. The vehicle belonged to him and he gave police consent to search it. Officers located .5 grams of meth and a pipe. Appleberry was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was conducted of Appleberry's room and a pair of pants was found on the floor. Inside the pocket of the pants police found 8.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, $100 cash and a credit card with Omigie's name on it. Omigie had already been taken into custody for the nine warrants out of Hamilton County and he was charged with possession of fentanyl for resale.


