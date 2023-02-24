Woman Shot By Her Boyfriend After Argument In Alton Park

A woman was shot by her boyfriend after an argument in Alton Park on Thursday night.

Police are seeking to locate Marcus Jackson, 38, in the shooting of his 39-year-old girlfriend.

In an incident at 3375 Hughes Avenue at 8:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.

Police found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised that a woman had an argument with her boyfriend as she sat in her car.At some point during the altercation her boyfriend pulled a gun and fired into the victim's car, striking her.

He then fled the scene. Investigators are working to locate the suspect.