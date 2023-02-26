Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Keeps Banging On Woman’s Door; Woman Thinks Her Friend Is Being Held Hostage

  • Sunday, February 26, 2023

A woman on N. Wilder Street told police there was a man at her house banging on the door. She said the man motioned a gun to his temple. She said she never observed a firearm. The man was no longer there when police arrived. Shortly after police left, the woman called back saying the man had returned and again was banging on her door. Again, the man had left prior to police arrival. The woman’s residence was added to the watch list for the next two weeks.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive regarding property she left inside of her ex-boyfriend's vehicle. She has a TPO taken out against her and on the TPO it states she is allowed to retrieve her belongings only in the presence of law enforcement. The woman said she didn’t know where the vehicle was and she was not allowed to contact the protected party in order to arrange a meeting. An officer told her she needed to speak to a judge or her attorney about arranging a meeting for that to occur.

* * *

A woman on Hamm Road told police on the phone she has several checks that were forged and money was transferred. Checks were created to follow the sequence of her checks but the numbers are in her physical possession. First Horizon Bank is investigating and requires a police report to move forward. The woman has copies of paperwork from the bank for proof of the counterfeiting. Copies will be added once received.

* * *

Police responded to 21st Street where a man said there were two black males being suspicious behind his house. The man told police he walked outside and the men ran away. The man said they had weapons but couldn’t tell what they were. The officer searched around the area and couldn’t find the men. The man’s residence was placed on the watch list.

* * *

A man told police he was at Krystal at 4416 Highway 58 and lost his phone. He said he stepped out of his vehicle to walk his dogs at the Krystal when he believes he dropped his phone. He said he couldn’t find it afterward and he went back to the parking lot to look for it, to no avail. The man believes someone must have taken it since it is going straight to voicemail and he stated it was fully charged so it could not have died.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Wilson Street because of a 911 call. A woman claimed her sister called 911 due to a disagreement between them involving a T-shirt. The sister was not at the residence when police arrived.

* * *

A woman on Norcross Road told police she was notified by her banking app of possible fraudulent charges. When she checked she found that someone charged $81 to her debit card through Walmart.com. Walmart gave a name of a woman in Calhoun where the package was being delivered. Walmart.com refunded the charges and the woman has made the proper notifications to the bank.

* * *

Police observed a blue Ford Fusion displaying TN tag with an inoperable passenger brake light and an inoperable tag light. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 4200 block of Cromwell. As police approached the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. Police BOLOed the vehicle and, as the officer was returning to his assigned area, he observed the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Cromwell and Shallowford. It was at this time a front passenger exited. Police detained the passenger as the vehicle fled again. The passenger said he demanded to be let out of the vehicle. The passenger was identified and was extremely cooperative and was released from the scene.

* * *

A woman on Rossville Boulevard told police she was in an argument with her brother, who was there and intoxicated. Police separated the two and identified them. The woman said that she has been staying with her brother there because she is homeless and that he had just woken her up because he was intoxicated. She said that she wanted to get her belongings and leave. Her brother said that he wanted his sister to leave for the night. She gathered a few of her items and police gave her a ride to an address on St. Paul Street without incident. She said that she would return tomorrow to get the rest of her things.

* * *

Police originally received a call for a possible hostage situation on Rawlings Street. On scene, police spoke to a woman who said she thought she heard loud arguing and believed her friend was being held against her will by a man. Police knocked on the front door and her friend answered and the man was temporarily detained. Upon speaking to both separately, both said they were having a verbal disagreement only. The friend said she never felt she was being held against her will nor felt in any danger. The friend was very uncooperative and refused to give police her information. Police found her information through media sources. Both separated while police were still on scene.

