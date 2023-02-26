Man Killed In Mobile Home Fire Saturday Night On Dayton Boulevard

A fire at a Hixson mobile home park has claimed the life of one man.



Chattanooga Fire Department units responded to the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard at Smitty's Park on reports of a working residential fire on Saturday at 11:59 p.m.



Neighbors called 911 to report the fire and responding units found the trailer involved fully involved. Heavy smoke and flames were coming through the windows.



Station 22 personnel initiated an attack on the fire and a primary search as crews from Station 17 and 22 helped with knocking the fire down quickly. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



One deceased victim was located and he is not being identified pending notification of his next of kin.



Engine 22, Ladder 19, Quint 16, Quint 17, Squad 19, and Quint 16 Green Shift responded along with Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD and HCEMS.