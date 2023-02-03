Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Organized Crime Ring Is Trying To Cheat Him; Traveler Has Tires Slashed Outside Motel

  • Friday, February 3, 2023

A man told police he was a contractor who borrowed money from a lending office in California to build six houses. Some of the houses had sold, but he received a legal notice from a lawyer that he had to move out of the remaining property. He was also dissatisfied with two realtors who were listing the home and thought they were trying to lowball him. He believed everyone involved were tied to organized crime and were trying to cheat him out of his land and money. He had spoken with an attorney and wanted a police report stating what was going on.

* * *

A woman on Gadd Road told police her 2021 Nissan Rouge had been burglarized during the night. She said she went out to her car at 11:30 the night before and left her trunk unlocked. Items missing were her purse with various bank cards, cash, TN driver’s license, Social Security card, sunglasses, and Taurus pistol. She later called back with the serial number for the stolen pistol and it was entered in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on Lillian Lane told police someone entered her Ford C-Max and stole an Apple Mac Book Pro, miscellaneous hunting knives and miscellaneous military gear (bags, clothing, etc.). The vehicle was unsecured and there was no damage. The location was added to the watch list.

* * *

A man on Graysville Road showed police several ruts in his front yard. He said the damage happened between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. He said a construction crew from down the road saw several work trucks from a certain company in the area all day. The man said no one from the construction crew saw any trucks actually do the damage. Police asked the man if he contacted the company and he had not. The man said he would call the company and would call police if he attains any further information.

* * *

An employee at Shoe Carnival, 5760 Highway 153, told police a white male entered the store, removed two pairs of shoes, and exited without paying for them.

* * *

A Walgreens employee at 3550 Broad St. told police she had a verbal altercation with a man because he was harassing customers inside the store, yelling and cursing at people. The employee said the man comes very often and always causes a disorder. Per the employee’s request, police trespassed the man from the property and explained that if he comes back to Walgreens he would be criminally prosecuted. The man was transported home to avoid any further issues.

* * *

Police were called to Baymont Motel at 7017 Shallowford Road in reference to people staying in room 139. The manager wanted them off the property and trespassed. The officer spoke with a man and woman, who were already collecting their items from the room to leave. Both were trespassed.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police he sent a check through the mail at the post office. The check never made it to the rental property where it was supposed to go. He was notified by his bank that a "Lashawnda Johnson" deposited his check at a Bank of America. The man is unsure of any other suspect information. He only needed this documented per his bank.

* * *

Police were called to Line Street where there were five .45 caliber shell casings in the road. A woman told police she saw at least two men running in the area. Police were unable to find anyone nearby. The shell casings were collected and taken to the property division as evidence.

* * *

A man at the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road told police he had parked his vehicle outside his hotel room at approximately 5 p.m. and discovered the next morning around 8:30 a.m. that his tires had been slashed. Reviewing camera footage it was found at approximately 3:30 a.m. a man approached his car, looked in the windows and checked the doors before slashing the tires. The man is visiting from New York and said he doesn’t know anyone in town who would wish to do this to him. He didn’t recognize the man on camera.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2023
Kayak Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Organized Crime Ring Is Trying To Cheat Him; Traveler Has Tires Slashed Outside Motel
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2023
Notre Dame's Hastick, Lankford Sign Scholarship Papers
Notre Dame's Hastick, Lankford Sign Scholarship Papers
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/3/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/3/2023
Changes In Basic Spot For Penalty Enforcement Headline 2023 High School Football Rules Changes
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/2/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/3/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Kayak Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/3/2023

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest reported that their kayak had been stolen. A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/3/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, CALVIN DONTRELL 2300 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063111 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... more

Breaking News
Wrecker Board Ponders Whether To Set A Limit For Wrecker Companies On Dispatch List
  • 2/2/2023
Beer Board Has Many Questions About “Dallas’s Law”; New Bikini Bar Renamed "Diamonds And Lace
  • 2/2/2023
Man Convicted In Tragic Woodmore Bus Crash Is Denied Early Release
  • 2/2/2023
Bradley County And Cleveland City Schools To Be Closed Friday Due To Illness
  • 2/2/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/2/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/3/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Sports
Vols Fall To Florida, 67-54
Vols Fall To Florida, 67-54
  • 2/1/2023
UTC's Colthrap Named SoCon Preseason Softball Player Of The Year
  • 2/2/2023
Flame Features - A Journey of Hope with Ricardo Pierre-Louis
Flame Features - A Journey of Hope with Ricardo Pierre-Louis
  • 2/2/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Lose At Florida
  • 2/2/2023
Former McCallie Swimmer Earns SEC Honor
Former McCallie Swimmer Earns SEC Honor
  • 2/2/2023
Happenings
City Council To Vote On Honorary Street Sign For Long-Time St. Elmo Resident Doris Bruce Kelly
City Council To Vote On Honorary Street Sign For Long-Time St. Elmo Resident Doris Bruce Kelly
  • 2/3/2023
General Registration For 2023 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out
  • 1/31/2023
Jerry Summers: Paul Anderson - Heavyweight Speeder
Jerry Summers: Paul Anderson - Heavyweight Speeder
  • 2/2/2023
Did You Know? Democracy
Did You Know? Democracy
  • 2/1/2023
Soddy-Daisy Community Library Announces The SDCL 2023 Mythical Bookmark Art Contest
  • 2/1/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/1/2023
Scenic City Cinephiles To Host Oscar Party On March 12
  • 2/2/2023
ETC Kicks Off Season With Award Winning Play "Doubt: A Parable" By John Patrick Shanley
  • 2/1/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Ode To A Church Fan No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Ode To A Church Fan No. 2
  • 2/3/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Announces "Sweet 'N Salty Valentine's Concert" Feb. 13
  • 2/1/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/3/2023
Dining
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
“Best Of Tailgate Fare" To Be Featured At McLemore Super Bowl Party
“Best Of Tailgate Fare" To Be Featured At McLemore Super Bowl Party
  • 1/31/2023
Business
StoneLoads Picks Up 2 Awards At The International Surfaces Event
StoneLoads Picks Up 2 Awards At The International Surfaces Event
  • 2/2/2023
CWLI Partners With Shelley Prevost Of Big Self School To Launch 2nd Year Leadership Track
  • 2/1/2023
Laurehn Shelton Named Banking Center Manager Of First Horizon Bank In Ooltewah
  • 2/1/2023
Real Estate
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
Boardwalk Storage In Lookout Valley Sold For Over $11.1 Million
  • 2/2/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Improvements & Their Return On Investment
Steven Sharpe: Home Improvements & Their Return On Investment
  • 2/2/2023
City Announces Affordable Housing Funding Opportunities
  • 1/31/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Chattanooga Prep Students Honor The Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During Black History Month
  • 2/1/2023
CSCC To Hold High School Art Competition
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
Chattanoogan Emma Parson Named To Class Of Tennessee Tech Trailblazers
  • 2/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe’s February Theme Is Wrap Our Buildings In Love
  • 2/1/2023
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 1/31/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Outdoors
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Travel
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Hearing The Right Voice In A World Of Noise
Bob Tamasy: Hearing The Right Voice In A World Of Noise
  • 2/2/2023
"It's Bad! What Is The Church To Do?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/1/2023
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Obituaries
Angela Danielle Young
Angela Danielle Young
  • 2/3/2023
Ella R. Coppinger Shipley
Ella R. Coppinger Shipley
  • 2/2/2023
William "Bill" Edwin Estes III
William "Bill" Edwin Estes III
  • 2/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Moore, Frances Elizabeth Harrison (Dalton)
Moore, Frances Elizabeth Harrison (Dalton)
  • 2/2/2023
Brummett, Linda Gail (Spring City)
Brummett, Linda Gail (Spring City)
  • 2/2/2023
Voiles, Blanche Irene (Cleveland)
Voiles, Blanche Irene (Cleveland)
  • 2/2/2023