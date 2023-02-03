Police Blotter: Man Thinks Organized Crime Ring Is Trying To Cheat Him; Traveler Has Tires Slashed Outside Motel

A man told police he was a contractor who borrowed money from a lending office in California to build six houses. Some of the houses had sold, but he received a legal notice from a lawyer that he had to move out of the remaining property. He was also dissatisfied with two realtors who were listing the home and thought they were trying to lowball him. He believed everyone involved were tied to organized crime and were trying to cheat him out of his land and money. He had spoken with an attorney and wanted a police report stating what was going on.

* * *

A woman on Gadd Road told police her 2021 Nissan Rouge had been burglarized during the night. She said she went out to her car at 11:30 the night before and left her trunk unlocked. Items missing were her purse with various bank cards, cash, TN driver’s license, Social Security card, sunglasses, and Taurus pistol. She later called back with the serial number for the stolen pistol and it was entered in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on Lillian Lane told police someone entered her Ford C-Max and stole an Apple Mac Book Pro, miscellaneous hunting knives and miscellaneous military gear (bags, clothing, etc.). The vehicle was unsecured and there was no damage. The location was added to the watch list.

* * *

A man on Graysville Road showed police several ruts in his front yard. He said the damage happened between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. He said a construction crew from down the road saw several work trucks from a certain company in the area all day. The man said no one from the construction crew saw any trucks actually do the damage. Police asked the man if he contacted the company and he had not. The man said he would call the company and would call police if he attains any further information.

* * *

An employee at Shoe Carnival, 5760 Highway 153, told police a white male entered the store, removed two pairs of shoes, and exited without paying for them.

* * *

A Walgreens employee at 3550 Broad St. told police she had a verbal altercation with a man because he was harassing customers inside the store, yelling and cursing at people. The employee said the man comes very often and always causes a disorder. Per the employee’s request, police trespassed the man from the property and explained that if he comes back to Walgreens he would be criminally prosecuted. The man was transported home to avoid any further issues.

* * *

Police were called to Baymont Motel at 7017 Shallowford Road in reference to people staying in room 139. The manager wanted them off the property and trespassed. The officer spoke with a man and woman, who were already collecting their items from the room to leave. Both were trespassed.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police he sent a check through the mail at the post office. The check never made it to the rental property where it was supposed to go. He was notified by his bank that a "Lashawnda Johnson" deposited his check at a Bank of America. The man is unsure of any other suspect information. He only needed this documented per his bank.

* * *

Police were called to Line Street where there were five .45 caliber shell casings in the road. A woman told police she saw at least two men running in the area. Police were unable to find anyone nearby. The shell casings were collected and taken to the property division as evidence.

* * *

A man at the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road told police he had parked his vehicle outside his hotel room at approximately 5 p.m. and discovered the next morning around 8:30 a.m. that his tires had been slashed. Reviewing camera footage it was found at approximately 3:30 a.m. a man approached his car, looked in the windows and checked the doors before slashing the tires. The man is visiting from New York and said he doesn’t know anyone in town who would wish to do this to him. He didn’t recognize the man on camera.